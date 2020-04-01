Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market size was valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period. The anticipated growth in revenue can be attributed to the development of products that enable the generation of high-quality libraries of sufficient quality as well as the yield for successful sequencing.

With the improvements in the sequencing technologies for the capacity expansion, the boundaries for the sample preparation protocols are also being pushed. Efficient pre-sequencing steps such as target enrichment and library preparation lead to the generation of high quality, accurate sequencing data. Continuous innovations in the field of NGS sample preparation have led to the availability of standardized sample preparation protocols thereby driving the NGS sample preparation market significantly.

With the generation of a large amount of data, the tracking, and organization of sequencing sample data has become a major challenge in most of the large-scale laboratories. Therefore, the development of electronic solutions to manage NGS samples has propelled the market growth.

These electronic solutions include information management software such as electronic lab notebooks (ELNs), spreadsheets, automation, and whole laboratory information management systems (LIMSs). In addition, tagging NGS samples with genetic (DNA) barcodes during library preparation allows efficient tracing of sample reads to the original sample types.

The evolution of integrated and automated informatics and mechanical protocols have brought about automation in NGS sample preparation. Automation has significantly impacted the growth of NGS sample preparation market as it enhances sequencing speed & capacity, and sample tracking. Automated robots can easily find reagents and operate on the sample in accordance with the system requirements. In addition, cameras and lasers installed in the system easily locate samples at each step during sequencing.

Companies are also focused on enhancing the speed of quality library preparation. Therefore, key players are engaged in the development of efficient sample preparation protocols that ensure the success of sequencing irrespective of the input. PerkinElmer has used artificial intelligence to improve the overall NGS workflow. The companys IntelliChip technology minimizes variance and standard deviation for different assay runs to optimize the overall process.

PerkinElmer has also collaborated with 10X Genomics to improve the quantification and extraction of different types of input materials. The collaboration aimed to combine 10x Genomics Chromium Genome Solution with PerkinElmers LabChip GX Touch Nucleic Acid Analyzer, and chemagic technology to develop an automated workflow for sample preparation.

Workflow Insights

Semi-automated library preparation accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. This is because of the use of a combination of manual and automated approaches for library preparation. In the combination method, automation is used for the ligation of molecular barcoded adaptors, end repair, and purification reactions to carry out ligation of SOLiD adaptors to the processed DNA.

The manual steps of semi-automated library preparation methods include gel purification and library amplification. Apart from this, the introduction of automated library preparation solutions is expected to drive segment growth. Innovation in the automation to enable minimal hands-on time to implement complicated library preparation protocols will allow labs to be more productive with their headcount. However, a breakthrough is still required to increase the adoption of automated protocols in labs that cannot procure a robot.

Application Insights of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market

Oncology segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 owing to the presence of several players engaged in the development of oncology targeted panels. These panels pronounce the demand for sample preparation solutions. Companies are partnering with the leading biotechnology firms for the development of oncology companion diagnostics products.

For instance, in April 2018 Illumina collaborated with Bristol-Myers Squibb to manufacture and market companion diagnostics assays for the latters oncology immunotherapies. Illumina also partnered with Loxo Oncology in April 2018 for the development of NGS-based pan-cancer companion diagnostic solutions for solid tumors.

Similarly, other market players are also striving to enhance their product offerings for oncology companion diagnostics. In this regard, Biodesix, Inc. signed an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific in July 2019 to develop an NGS assay for Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company also seeks to get FDA-Premarket approval (PMA) classification for the test.

End-Use Insights

Clinical research segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption of NGS in cancer research, specifically in the discovery of new cancer-related genes, study of tumor heterogeneity, and identification of alterations that contribute to tumorigenesis. Rise in penetration of NGS technology in the laboratories owing to the increase in funding from government agencies is expected to boost revenue generation.

In addition, the availability of clinical research solutions through market entities such as Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, and Agilent Technologies for target enrichment & detection is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for this segment. The prominent cancer research panels offered by Illumina include TruSight RNA Fusion, TruSight Tumor 170, TruSight Oncology UMI Reagents, TruSight RNA Pan-Cancer, TruSight Tumor 15, TruSight Myeloid Sequencing Panel, TruSight Cancer Sequencing Panel, and TruSight Oncology 500.

Regional Insights of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market

North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in the global market space and is expected to maintain this dominant position in the coming years. The simultaneous developments of next-generation sequencing, personalized medicine and companion diagnostics in the region are attributive towards the projected market growth.

Furthermore, the presence of high R&D investment, technologically advanced healthcare research framework and the presence of substantial players are driving the biotechnology and ancillary markets in this region.

Second, only to North America, Asian countries are projected to witness significant growth in this market. Changes in the regulatory structure, affordability pattern and technological advances in the developing economies of this region are attributive to the estimated growth trend. Furthermore, presence of the diseased population increases the clinical trial associated activities in the region, thus driving demand for NGS solutions.

Next-Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Share Insights

Key players operating in the market include Agilent Technologies.; BGI; Biomatters Ltd.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Congenica Ltd; DNASTAR; Eurofins Scientific; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Foundation Medicine; Genomatix GmbH; Illumina; Macrogen; Myriad Genetics; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; Pacific Biosciences of California; Partek Incorporated; Perkin Elmer; PierianDx; QIAGEN; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

These players are engaged in new product development and strategic alliances to maintain the market share. Collaborations with the other companies working across the workflow of NGS technology including data analysis and sequencing would aid in the growth of the application of this technology for diagnosis and prognosis of chronic diseases.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis on the market trends in each of the submarkets from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global next generation sequencing sample preparation market report on the basis of workflow, application, end use, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

NGS Library Preparation Kits

Semi-automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Clonal Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other Users

Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Research Report 2020

