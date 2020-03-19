Next Generation IV Infusion Pumps Market Will Be Valued At US$ 3.2 Bn By 2025-end Latest Research

Persistence Market Research has carried out a detailed market research on next-generation IV infusion pumps and has presented vital insights based on the market analyses in its research publication titled “Next-Generation IV Infusion Pumps Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”.

This research report covers various macro-economic aspects influencing the growth of the next generation IV infusion pumps market along with various trends, opportunities, restraints and drivers impacting the market. These impacting factors are scrutinized across important regions considering all major market segments.

Global Next-Generation IV Infusion Pumps Market: Forecast

The global next-generation IV infusion pumps market has been thoroughly analyzed and is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.4% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2025. The global market is estimated to reach a value of about US$ 3.2 Bn in 2025 from a value of around US$ 2 Bn in 2016. This market has witnessed a positive growth path since 2012 and it is poised to continue over the following years.

Global Next-Generation IV Infusion Pumps Market: Dynamics

Expanding production base for smart PCA, ambulatory and syringe pumps in developing economies and rising adoption of smart pumps with huge drug libraries are opportunities that can be tapped by players involved in the global next-generation IV infusion pumps market. Emerging economies offer high opportunities as they register high rate of spread of chronic diseases.

The advancements in IV infusion pumps systems, increasing research and development infrastructure due to rising investments and expenditure on research and development, favorable reimbursement for infusion therapy, rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps, increasing strategic collaborations among leading players, improvement in distribution channel, ease in FDA approvals and clearance, strong government support for start-ups, expanding production capacity and extension of product line coupled with expanding medical device infrastructure and growing adoption of advanced medical devices have strongly supported the growth of the next-generation IV infusion pumps market.

Medicine dispensing errors, product recalls due to product errors, lack of skilled personnel and lack of standard usage guidelines are few aspects which pull the adoption of next-generation IV infusion pumps thus having a negative impact on the global next-generation IV infusion pumps market.

Global Next-Generation IV Infusion Pumps Market: Segmental Highlights

The global next-generation IV infusion pumps market has been categorized by product type, by application, by end user and by region.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth as compared to other regions, and is poised to reach a significant market share with a high CAGR of 7.8% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2025. North America region stays ahead with respect to market value to dominate the global next-generation IV infusion pumps market by region followed by Europe

Chemotherapy segment by application is the fastest growing segment and is expected to reflect high market valuation by the end of 2025. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period to attain an estimated value of about US$ 1.1 Bn in 2025

Hospitals segment by end user dominates the global market and also poised to reflect a high CAGR of 6.0% during the assessment period due to rise in adoption of infusion pumps in hospitals

Large volumetric infusion systems to lead the global next-generation IV infusion pumps market by product type to reach a market value of about US$ 1.1 Bn in 2025. Electronic ambulatory infusion systems product segment is poised to show high potential in the coming years

