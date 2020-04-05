New Strategic Research Report On E-Cigarettes Market (2020 To 2023) Is Booming Worldwide | Altria Group, British American Tobacco

The Business Research Company’s E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The e-cigarettes (vaping) market consists of sales of e-cigarettes and vaping products and related services. E-cigarette is an electronic device that simulates cigarette smoking without combustion of tobacco. Growing awareness about the alternatives to tobacco smoking is driving the market for e-cigarettes industry. Smoking tobacco is addictive and is a major cause of diseases such as lung and liver cancer, heart disease. E-cigarette’s act as a replacement to traditional cigarettes and use non-nicotine solutions to generate smoke.

The Side effects caused due to use of e-cigarettes is acting as a restraint on the e-cigarette (vaping) market. The side effects of using e-cigarettes include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, itchiness, dry eyes, cough and nosebleeds. Some of the side effects are caused due to the body’s resistance to accept vapor and may take a few days to disappear. These side effects are discouraging the use of e-cigarettes affecting growth of the market.

Many manufacturers have developed atomizers that use nickel and titanium wires that can be coupled with high-wattage. The use of nickel and titanium wires produces thicker and dense smoke, and the higher electrical and thermal conductivities of the wires make the coil last longer. Nickel and titanium are also being coupled with other alloys to improve vaping experience.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the e-cigarettes (vaping) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the e-cigarettes (vaping) market are Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group and Japan Tobacco.

