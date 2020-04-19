New statistics transmit satellites to have Gaganyaan team in communication with Earth Astronauts could be entirely and unceasingly in touch with the mission control throughout their journey

India anticipates ringing in its own time of space-to-space pursuit and communication of its space belongings in the current year by launching a new satellite series named the Indian Data Relay Satellite System.

The Indian Data Relay Satellite System scheduled to pursue and continually keep in touch with the satellites of India, particularly those in the low orbits that have little or no coverage of the planet Earth.

In the forthcoming years, it will be crucial for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), possessing dotted roadmap with sophisticated LEO missions like space docking, space station, and distant expeditions to the lunar surface, the red planet, and Venus. It would also help supervise launches, according to the Indian Space Research Organization Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space, K.Sivan.

The paramount beneficiary could be the prospective team members of the mission of Gaganyaan in 2022 that could be fully and continuously in touch with task throughout their journey.

K. Sivan stated that when they get the Gaganyaan mission, they want it to be enclosed and be noticeable 100 percent to take exploit in any exigency.

Initiated work

The job on the two Indian Data Relay Satellite System satellites intended initially has started. The first of the two would launch towards the end of the year 2020. It will lead the pre-Gaganyaan experimental unspecified space flight that will have a mortal dummy. The second satellite will launch in the year 2021. Both satellites will offer close total pursuing, sending, and receiving of information from the team 24/7.

Elderly majors of space such as the United States of America and Russia began their relay satellite systems in the late 1970s and 1980s, and some already have up to ten satellites each. They have used satellites to survey their various space stations such as Mir and International Space Station. In addition, they monitor journeys that ports with them and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Doctor Sivan said that the Indian Data Relay Satellite System. Satellites of the 2,000 kilograms class lifted off on the GSLV launcher and head to geostationary trajectories that are 36,000 kilometers away. In such seemingly fixed orbits, they may be covering the same location on the planet Earth.