New Era of Takaful Market To Go Beyond Imagination With Leading Players- Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad, Takaful Malaysia, Standard Chartered, Qatar Islamic Insurance Company

Takaful is a Sharia-compliant Islamic insurance product, where members of the community contribute money or a part of their earnings to a pooling system that assurances against any loss or damage. The fundamental principle of takaful portrays the responsibility of each to cooperate and protect each other. Research analysts predict the worldwide takaful market to grow at a CAGR of around +19% during the forecast period. The robust macroeconomic environment factors and promising demographics in nations with a Muslim population are driving the growth of the market. The market has ample prospects in most of the Muslim countries as they have Islamic banks that provide a financially viable and competitive alternative insurance to its policyholders. Accordingly, these products are gaining acceptance in emerging markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia as the majority of their population are Muslims, who are more motivated to purchase Sharia-compliant products.

Research Trades has released a report titled as Global Takaful Market that is a detailed observation of various aspects including growth rate, technological advancements, and several strategies implemented by current key players in the market.

The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this Global Takaful Market. It also states about the insights stretched into various market sectors that pose drivers, restraints, market shares and opportunities which further helps the market’s pace in the forthcoming years.

Leading Players of Takaful Market –

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad, Takaful Malaysia, Standard Chartered, Qatar Islamic Insurance Company, Salama, Malayan Banking Berhad, Kuwait Finance House, HSBC Amanah Takaful, Zurich Malaysia, PT. Asuransi Jiwa BRINGIN JIWA SEJAHTERA, Dubai Islamic Bank, AMAN, JamaPunji, Bank Mandiri, Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd

Takaful Market, By Type

Life/Family Takaful

General Takaful

Takaful Market, By Application

Family

Government

Business

The Global Takaful Market performance details in terms of past revenue generated, client testimonials, regional demand graphs, current trends, major pitfalls and futuristic opportunities have been analyzed and well-drafted. The U.S., China, Europe, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are the key regional segmentation that is studied as they have demonstrated huge demands and is presently generating the highest market share.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Takaful Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

Table Of Content:

The Global Takaful Market Research Report Contains:

Global Takaful market overview Research methodology Market trend analysis Porters five force analysis Global Takaful market by technology Market by stakeholders Market by service Market by applications Market by therapeutic type Global Takaful market by geography Key development Company profiling Global Takaful market report forecast 2019-2025 Appendix

