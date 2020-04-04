Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Industry Growth, Opportunities, Segments Types, and Forecast Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The neurosurgery devices and equipment market consists of sales of neurosurgery devices and equipment and related services. Neurosurgery devices and equipment are used to perform neurosurgical procedures that are concerned with diagnosis, prevention and treatment of disorders affecting any portion of the nervous system. Products include neurosurgical navigation systems, embolization devices, stereotactic devices, intracranial shunts, surgical clips, endoscopic devices, stereotactic radiosurgery systems, aneurysm and AVM clips.

Rise in the neurological disorders are driving the neurosurgery devices industry. A neurological disorder is caused due to the effect on the nervous system which includes spinal cord, and brain. These disorders include epilepsy and Alzheimer. According to an article on US Pharmacist, in 2018, out of the most common neurological disorders, stroke accounts to 51.3%, Alzheimer’s disease 21.4%, Epilepsy 11.6%, traumatic brain injury 6.8%, Parkinson’s disease 4.7% and brain tumor 2.8%.

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Device Type:

1. Neuroendoscope

2. Stereotactic Systems

3. Aneurysm Clips

4. Neurostimulation Devices

5. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices

6. Neurosurgical Evacuation Device

7. Neurosurgical Navigation Systems

8. Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools

9. Others(Ultrasonic Aspirators, Surgical Instruments)

By Surgery Type:

1. Intracranial Surgery

2. Endonasal Neurosurgery

3. Spinal Surgery

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Stringent US FDA approval process is restraining the Neurosurgery devices market. US FDA takes around 6 months to approve the premarket submissions to demonstrate that the device and check if the device is safe and effective.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment market are

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker

Conmed Corporation

Smith & Nephew

