Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Industry Trends, Business Growth and Future Prospects By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The neurophysiology devices and equipment market consist of sales of neurophysiology devices and equipment and related services. Most prevalent monitoring techniques under this market are Electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography/electroneurography (EMG/ENG) and the recording of evoked potentials (EP). These equipment and techniques are helpful in dealing with different functions of the nervous system such as spinal cord & peripheral nerve dysfunction brain alterations and nerve damage.

The major factor responsible for the growth of neurophysiology device and equipment industry is the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, worldwide. Neurological disorders are identified as one of the most prevalent disorders out of all the recurring ailments. There are more than 600 neurological disorders like brain tumor, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s etc. In 2015, these disorders were ranked as the leading cause group of Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs), which is the number of years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death. The increasing number of cases of neurological diseases and growing count of patients is leading to the increasing demand for the devices used in the treatment of such disorders.

Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Technology:

1. Electromyography (EMG)

2. Electroencephalography (EEG)

3. Electrocorticography (ECoG)

4. Evoked potential (EP)

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The neurophysiology devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment market are

Medtronic Plc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Dr. Langer Medical Gmbh

Natus Medical Incorporated

Inomed Medizintechnik

