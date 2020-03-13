Neuromarketing Technology Market 2020 to Garner Overwhelming Hike in Revenues at 18% CAGR by 2027 | Behavior and Brain Lab,Merchant Mechanics,CSS/Datatelligence,Neural Sense

The global market for Neuromarketing technology reached $21.0 million in 2019. The market is expected to reach $50.3 million in 2027 from $22.0 million in 2020, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Neuromarketing is the incorporation of neuroscience with day to day market activities in order to identify and study consumer behavior and perception, based on cognitive and affective response to marketing inducements. The first step of neuromarketing includes the accumulation of information about how the target market would respond if a new product penetrates the market.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered Neuromarketing Technology Market-

Behavior and Brain Lab,Merchant Mechanics,CSS/Datatelligence,Neural Sense,NeuroSpire,Nielsen,Nviso,Olson Zaltman Associates,SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI),SRLabs,Synetiq,SR Research

Currently, different companies are aiming to produce Neuromarketing Technology in many other countries, with current and new areas and projects that are undergoing continuous exploration and feasibility tests. The important regions highlighted are North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Neuromarketing Technology Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (FMRI)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Eye Tracking

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetoencephalography (MEG)

Others

Neuromarketing Technology Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Retail

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Others

Furthermore, the market research report offers a comprehensive guide that helps in better marketing and management of businesses. The report depicts the global total market of Neuromarketing Technology Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export through statistical analysis. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

