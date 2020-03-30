Neuroendoscopy Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Neuroendoscopy is performed using an endoscope on the end to allow the neurosurgeon to navigate and access the tumor. In order to remove a tumor or take a sample of it (a biopsy), neurosurgeons attach special instruments to the endoscope, often an additional endoscope with forceps and scissors on the end, as opposed to conventional open brain surgery, which requires more time for healing post-surgery and induces less pain. Also, neuroendoscopic procedures cause minimal scarring in patients. These benefits are being considered widely in the medical community and therefore, these procedures are becoming more common worldwide. Hence, the benefits of neuroendoscopic surgery over conventional brain surgery are expected to drive the growth of the market. Other factors that will affect the growth of this market include rising prevalence of neurological disorders and favorable government initiatives.

Key Market Trends

Rigid Neuroendoscope Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Period

Based on the product, the market is segmented into a rigid neuroendoscope and flexible neuroendoscope. Rigid neuroendoscopes are used for the treatment of diseases such as cystic lesions, hydrocephalus, and intraventricular tumors. The better growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and the rising application of rigid endoscopes in intraventricular neuroendoscopy. In addition, these devices are cost-effective and are available in smaller sizes. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 23,820 adults in the United States were diagnosed with primary cancerous tumors of the brain and spinal cord. Hence, the rising number of brain tumor cases, along with growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are expected to fuel the market growth.

North America is Estimated to Dominate the Neuroendoscopy Market

North America currently dominates the market and is expected to continue the same trend. The neuroendoscopy market is mainly driven by factors, such as rising government initiatives, and increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. According to a report published on Annals of Neurology, in 2017, around 100 million people in the US are suffering from neurological disorders such as alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, migraines, epilepsy, and spinal cord injury. Furthermore, with the rising concerns regarding neurological disorders and increasing healthcare expenditure, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global players in the neuroendoscopy market are Adeor Medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Clarus Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd., Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH and Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

