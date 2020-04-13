Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Key Insights, Future Trade Projections, and Forecast To 2023

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Key Insights, Future Trade Projections, and Forecast To 2023April 13, 2020
The Business Research Company’s Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The global Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market was worth $13.35 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.12% and reach $18.23 billion by 2023.
The Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market consists of sales of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics products and related services for neurodegenerative disorders. Neurodegenerative disorder is a range of incurable conditions that primarily affect the neurons of human brain and results in progressive degeneration or death of nerve cells. The neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics deals with the manufacturing and development of drugs and treatment that stops or slows down the neurodegenerative processes of diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Increased prevalence of neurodegenerative among the global population contributes to the growth of Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market. The increase in the number of geriatric population, attributes to the increased prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders. According to World Population Prospects in 2017, the number of people above 60 years of age will increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and it is expected that people aged over 80 years will triple from 137 million in 2017 to 425 million in 2050. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.8 million Americans are suffering with Alzheimer disease and this number is projected to rise to around 14 million by 2050. The increased prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases among the ageing population increases the demand for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics thereby driving the market.
Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Segmentation
Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market By Indication Type:
Parkinson`s Disease
Alzheimer`s Disease
Multiple Sclerosis
Huntington Disease
Other Indication Types
Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market By Drug Type:
N- methyl- D- aspartate Receptor
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor
Dopamine Inhibitors
Other Drug Types
Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market By Distribution:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Some of the major key players involved in the Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market are
Biogen
Pfizer
Novartis
Sanofi
Teva Pharmaceutical
UCB
Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lundeck A/S and Boehringer Ingeiheim International GmbH.
