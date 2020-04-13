Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Key Insights, Future Trade Projections, and Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market was worth $13.35 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.12% and reach $18.23 billion by 2023.

The Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market consists of sales of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics products and related services for neurodegenerative disorders. Neurodegenerative disorder is a range of incurable conditions that primarily affect the neurons of human brain and results in progressive degeneration or death of nerve cells. The neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics deals with the manufacturing and development of drugs and treatment that stops or slows down the neurodegenerative processes of diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Increased prevalence of neurodegenerative among the global population contributes to the growth of Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market. The increase in the number of geriatric population, attributes to the increased prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders. According to World Population Prospects in 2017, the number of people above 60 years of age will increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and it is expected that people aged over 80 years will triple from 137 million in 2017 to 425 million in 2050. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.8 million Americans are suffering with Alzheimer disease and this number is projected to rise to around 14 million by 2050. The increased prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases among the ageing population increases the demand for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics thereby driving the market.

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market By Indication Type:

Parkinson`s Disease

Alzheimer`s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Huntington Disease

Other Indication Types

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market By Drug Type:

N- methyl- D- aspartate Receptor

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

Dopamine Inhibitors

Other Drug Types

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market By Distribution:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2818&type=smp

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Characteristics Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Size And Growth Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Segmentation Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market China Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market

……

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market are

Biogen

Pfizer

Novartis

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical

UCB

Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lundeck A/S and Boehringer Ingeiheim International GmbH.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/