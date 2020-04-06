Neuro Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2028

The ‘Neuro market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

Market: Segmentation

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), and Magnetoencephalography (MEG) are the most commonly used techniques of neuromarketing. The market for eye tracking solutions is fragmented with a large number of players. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Magnetoencephalography (MEG) are less frequently used for the purpose of market research. High cost and mobility issues are the key concerns of the buyers of neuromarketing solutions.

Based on geographical regions, the report segments the global neuromarketing solutions market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides country level revenue for neuromarketing solutions market. The U.S., the U.K., China, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and Brazil, are the countries for which country level estimates have been are provided in the report.

Manufacturers of neuromarketing solutions focus on designing and developing scalable and easy to use. Effective product cost management plays a vital role in designing state of art neuromarketing solutions which are cost effective to its end users. Incorrect application and usage of these solutions can cause harm to the subject on whom the test is being performed. Therefore the manufacturers of neuromarketing solutions have to meet the equipment standards and certification and abide by the regulatory policies laid down by the national and international governing bodies.

Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market: Scope of the Study

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global neuromarketing solutions market based on technology and geography. The global neuromarketing solutions market is categorized based on technology Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), and Magnetoencephalography (MEG). The report analyzes each of these segments for the various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

The report also provides value chain for the global neuromarketing solutions market. The report includes analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the neuromarketing solutions market. It discusses the prevailing market trends and prospective growth opportunities in the global neuromarketing solutions market. It further offers an overview of neuromarketing solutions in various fields of marketing. It also encompasses the key developments by country in the neuromarketing solutions market. It provides market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). Also provided in the report is the competitive landscape of the major players in the neuromarketing solutions market.

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix has also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include Tobii Technology, iMotions, SensoMotoric Instruments, LC Technologies, SR Research, ISCAN, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Cadwell Industries Inc., and EB Neuro S.p.A

The following segmentation of the global neuromarketing solutions market has been provided in the report:

By Technology

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Eye tracking

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetoencephalography (MEG)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



