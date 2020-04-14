Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2025

The global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market was valued at USD 12.70 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 64.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.87% from 2017 to 2025.

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients. NAS is specialized for serving files either by its hardware, software, or configuration.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications of cloud in medium and large sized enterprises for data storage

1.2 Growingscope of social media content along with 4G and 5G speed technology

1.3 Growing requirement for A Large Amount of Secure Data Storage Devices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Data security risks

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Development Type:

1.1 On-Premise

1.2 Remote

1.3 Hybrid

2. Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Storage Solution:

2.1 Scale-Up NAS

2.2 Scale-Out NAS

3. Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by End User Industry:

3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

3.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

3.3 Telecommunications and Ites

3.4 Healthcare

3.5 Energy

3.6 Government

3.7 Education & Research

3.8 Media & Entertainment

3.9 Manufacturing

3.10 Business & Consulting

3.11 Others

4. Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Dell

2. EMC

3. Netapp, Inc.

4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

5. Hitachi Data Systems Corporation.

6. Western Digital Corporation

7. Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (PLC)

8. Netgear, Inc.

9. Synology, Inc.

10. Buffalo Americas, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

