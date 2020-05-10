Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By Lohmann & Rauscher,  Talley Group Ltd, Medela AG, Genadyne, Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd

For the success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices market research report is a definitive solution. All the market factors are described in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section of production, supply, sales and market status. This market report comprises of comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence. In this report; a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are KCI Licensing, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M, ConvaTec Inc, Cardinal Health, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher, Talley Group Ltd, Medela AG, Genadyne, Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd., SunMed Medical, The Wound Vac Company LLC, Devon International Group, Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, HARTMANN, Pensar Medical, Galaxy Medical Products Inc and others.

Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.65 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising aging and geriatric population and technological advancement in negative pressure wound therapy devices, increased number of surgical procedures, government support for promoting negative pressure wound therapy, rising incidence of diabetes.

Market Definition: Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

Application of negative-pressure around the wound refers to Negative Pressure Wound Therapy. The wounded area is sealed by an adhesive film and then pump delivers a continuous and constant negative pressure around the wound bed. The devices consists products like conventional NPWT devices & single-use NPWT devices.

Market Drivers

Rising aging and geriatric population and technological advancement in negative pressure wound therapy devices

Increased number of surgical procedures

Government support for promoting negative pressure wound therapy

Rising incidence of diabetes

Market Restraints

High cost of products is restraining the market growth

Availability of substitute products is one of the restraints for the market

Segmentation: Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

By Product Type

Stand-Alone

Portable

Disposable

By Wound Type

Surgical Wound

Diabetic Ulcers

Burn

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail

By End-User

Hospitals

Wound Care Centers

Ambulatory Centers

Home Healthcare

Clinics

Community Centers

