2020 Nebulizers Market Key Insights, Future Trade Projections, and Forecast To 2030 | Covid 19 Implications And Growth

2020 Nebulizers Market Key Insights, Future Trade Projections, and Forecast To 2030 | Covid 19 Implications And GrowthApril 11, 2020
The global nebulizers market was valued at about $0.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $1.2 billion at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2023.
The nebulizer devices market consists of sales of nebulizers used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD. The sales consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of breath actuated and vented pneumatic nebulizers, portable and standalone ultrasonic nebulizers, and static and vibrating type mesh nebulizers.
Rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices including nebulizers over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world`s population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015. As of 2018, 125 million people are aged 80 years or older. In the United States, according to the Population Reference Bureau report, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. Elderly people are more susceptible to respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), sleep apnea, and the recent pandemic COVID-19 for many factors including gradual decline of immune function. Therefore, rise in geriatric population is anticipated to propel the nebulizer market growth.
Nebulizers Market Segmentation
Nebulizers Market By Type:
Pneumatic Nebulizer
Ultrasonic Nebulizer
Mesh Nebulizer
Nebulizers Market By Application:
COPD
Cystic Fibrosis
Asthma
Others
Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2839&type=smp
Table Of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Nebulizers Market Characteristics
- Nebulizers Market Size And Growth
- Nebulizers Market Segmentation
- Nebulizers Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Nebulizers Market
- China Nebulizers Market
……
- Nebulizers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Nebulizers Market
- Nebulizers Market Trends And Strategies
- Nebulizers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
- Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Nebulizers Market are
Agilent Technologies
Becton Dickinson and Company
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Omron Corporation
Covidien plc
GE Healthcare Ltd.
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc
Briggs Healthcare
PARI Pharma
GF Health Products, Inc.
About Us:
The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/