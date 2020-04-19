NASA just revealed its 2020 Red Planet Rover, and we are very excited

The red planet 2020 rover that launches for Mars next year would not only look for traces of ancient life but also pave the way for future explorations. The scientists of NASA stated on Friday as they revealed the vehicle.

The rover developed in a big, sterile room at the jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, close to Los Angeles. This is where it is driving tools given in its initial successful test in the last week.

Unveiled to the invited journalists on Friday, it is set to launch in July 2020 from Florida’s Cape Canaveral. This makes it their fifth United States of America rover to land on the red planet seven months later in February.

Matt Wallace, who is the deputy mission leader, confirmed to the AFP that it is developed to look for any life signs, and they are ferrying several different tools that would enable them to understand the chemical and geological context on the surface of the red planet.

Among the gadgets carried on the rover are 23 cameras, two lasers that will enable them to listen to the winds of Martian and lasers used for the analysis of chemicals.

Approximately a car size, the rover is fitted with six wheels like its last Curiosity, enabling it to navigate the rocky terrain.

Velocity is not a priority for the car that only has to go for about 200 yards, which is equivalent to 180 meters per Martian day. Martian day is approximately equal to Earth’s day.

Propelled by a miniature nuclear reactor, the red planet 2020 has the seven-foot-long equivalent to two-meter arms that are articulated and a drill to dig and crack open samples of rock in locations scientists refer to potentially appropriate for human existence.

Ancient life

Wallace stated that what they are looking for is old microbial life. By saying that, he was taking off about billions of years ago on the red planet, years when the planet was more like Earth.

Wallace `explained that back in those times, Mars had a warm water surface, a thick atmosphere, and a force of magnet around it.

Wallace said that the red planet was so much more conducive to the simple cell type’s life that evolved on Earth at the time. The once gathered samples hermetically would wrap in tubes by the rover.