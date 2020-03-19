Naphtha Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2026

In 2029, the Naphtha market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Naphtha market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Naphtha market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Naphtha market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Naphtha market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Naphtha market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Naphtha market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

competitive landscape including the share of the global naphtha market along with company profiles of major industry participants. Key market participants profiled in this study include British Petroleum, Shell Chemicals, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Indian Oil Corporation, SABIC, Total S.A. and Mitsubishi Chemical. The market players are profiled with aspects such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments.