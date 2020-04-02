Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy and Regional Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Research Report: Celluforce, Paperlogic, University of Maine, The US Forest Service, Borregaard, Inventia, Oji Paper, American Process, Nippon Paper

Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market by Product Type: Nanofibrillated Cellulose, Nanocrystalline Cellulose, Bacterial Nanocellulose

Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market by Application: Composites, Paper Processing, Food & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care, Others

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market?

How will the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Overview

1.1 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Overview

1.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Nanofibrillated Cellulose

1.2.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose

1.2.3 Bacterial Nanocellulose

1.3 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Price by Type

1.4 North America Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) by Type

1.5 Europe Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) by Type

1.6 South America Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) by Type

2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Celluforce

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Celluforce Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Paperlogic

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Paperlogic Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 University of Maine

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 University of Maine Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 The US Forest Service

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 The US Forest Service Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Borregaard

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Borregaard Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Inventia

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Inventia Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Oji Paper

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Oji Paper Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 American Process

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 American Process Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Nippon Paper

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Nippon Paper Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

4 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales by Countries

4.3.2 U.S.

4.3.3 Canada

4.4 Europe Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 U.K.

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Taiwan

4.5.8 Indonesia

4.5.9 Thailand

4.5.10 Malaysia

4.5.11 Philippines

4.5.12 Vietnam

4.6 South America Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Mexico

4.6.2 Brazil

4.6.2 Argentina

4.7 Middle East and Africa Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 Saudi Arabia

4.7.4 U.A.E

5 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) by Application

5.1 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Segment by Application

5.1.1 Composites

5.1.2 Paper Processing

5.1.3 Food & Beverages

5.1.4 Paints & Coatings

5.1.5 Oil & Gas

5.1.6 Personal Care

5.1.7 Others

5.2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 North America Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) by Application

5.4 Europe Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) by Application

5.6 South America Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) by Application

6 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Market Forecast

6.1 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.4 South America Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.3 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Growth Forecast

6.4 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Forecast in Composites

6.4.3 Global Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Forecast in Paper Processing

7 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

