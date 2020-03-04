Nail Products Market 2020 Global Industry Scope, Growth, Demand, Key Players AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES, Creative Nail Design, Inc., Fiabila, L’Oréal, California Chemical Specialties

Nail Products Market 2020 Global Industry Scope, Growth, Demand, Key Players AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES, Creative Nail Design, Inc., Fiabila, L’Oréal, California Chemical SpecialtiesMarch 4, 2020
Global nail products market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing concern for healthy nails and growing popularity for non- toxic nail products are the factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global Nail Products Market
Nail products are those products which are specially designed to protect the nails, make them healthy, color them and to soften & condition cuticles. Nail polish, nail treatments, nail strengtheners, nail accessories and other are some of the common nail products which are used. The main function of these nail products is to keep the nail clean & dry so that they can prevent the bacteria and other infectious organisms to get collected in the nails.
Global Nail Products Market By Product Type (Nail Polish, Nail Accessories, Nail Polish Remover, Nail Treatment, Nail Strengtheners, Other Products), Sales Type (Bulk, Packaged), Distribution Channel (Retailers, Salon, Online), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2017, Cosmetics LK announced the acquisition of Prolana so they can serve their customer with high quality and safe products for nails. With the safe, effective and reliable products of the Prolana company will be able to strengthen their position in the market
- In June 2016, Revlon announced the acquisition of Cutex. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product portfolio and will also strengthen their position in the market. With Cutex, the company will be able to advance their nail polish removers and provide better solutions to their customer
Top Key Players:
- AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES,
- Creative Nail Design, Inc.,
- Fiabila,
- L’Oréal,
- California Chemical Specialties.,
- Delia Cosmetics.,
- NSI Nails,
- Coty – OPI Inc.,
- Shree Product,
- Sugan Cosmetics,
- essie,
- Piggy Paint, LLC,
- Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd,
- ART OF BEAUTY INC,
- com,
- Lakmé Cosmetics,
- SUGAR Cosmetics.,
- BlueHeaven Cosmetics,
- Nails inc. limited,
- A Luxury Brand Partners (LBP) Company,
- Revlon,
- Sally Hansen
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing disposable income will drive the market growth
- Growing demand for nail polish to make nails attractive will also enhance the growth of this market
- Rising popularity of low chemical and natural nail color will also propel the market growth
- Increasing number of salons will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Increasing awareness regarding the bad effects of chemicals on nails will restrain the market growth
- Health risk associated with the use of gel nail polish will also hamper the market growth
Customize report of “Global Nail Products Market” as per customers requirement also available.
Market Segmentations:
Global Nail Products Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Sales Type
- Distribution Channel
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
- Nail Polish
- Nail Accessories
- Nail Polish Remover
- Nail Treatment
- Nail Strengtheners
- Other Products
By Sales Type
- Bulk
- Packaged
By Distribution Channel
- Retailers
- Salon
- Online
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Nail Products Market
Global nail products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nail products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
