Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030

The multiple sclerosis drugs market consists of sale of multiple sclerosis drugs and related services. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the protective fat layer called myelin, around the nerve fibers and causes problems with muscle control, vision and other body functions. It is a disease that affects brain, spinal cord and the optic nerves resulting in loss of balance, coordination and compromised vision. The disease can result in long term disability.

The growth of multiple sclerosis drugs industry is aided by the support from government as well as non-government organization. The government and non-government organizations fund several schemes and programs to offer their support to enhance the quality of life of people affected with multiple sclerosis (MS). For instance, in 2019, the government of Alberta in partnership with the department of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism in Canada invested $1million towards the Canadian Prospective Cohort Study to Understand Progression in Multiple Sclerosis (CanProCo) to support the research and innovations to enhance understanding and treatment for MS disease.

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class:

1. Immunomodulators

2. Immunosuppressants

3. Interferons

4. Others

By Distribution Channels:

1. Hospital Pharmacy

2. Retail Pharmacy

3. Online Stores

By Route Of Administration:

1. Oral drugs

2. Parenteral drugs

The Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest region in the forecast period.

Some of the major key players involved in the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market are

Biogen

Novartis

Roche

Bayer HealthCare

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

