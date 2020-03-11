MULTI CLOUD MANAGEMENT MARKET WITH AN INCREDIBLE CAGR OF +26 BY 2027 TOP PLAYERS- ACCENTURE, BMC SOFTWARE, CENTRURYLINK, IBM, VMWARE

The global Multi Cloud Management market size will grow steadily at a CAGR of close to +26% by 2026.

Multi Cloud management involves a cloud platform that enables enterprises to transfer their workloads on multiple clouds including Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service IaaS, and Platform as a Service (PaaS), depending upon the criticality of information. The rising adoption of multi-cloud services from several industry verticals including BFSI, government, hospitality, retail, and consumer goods is expected to significantly facilitate the market growth.

Multi Cloud Management is a set of tools used to organize, integrate, control, and manage more than one cloud services provided by different vendors. These services may be for infrastructure management, resource management, policy management, access control management, lifecycle management, metering and billing, identity and access management, and other applications. The major factors that drive the market growth are uncertainty about single cloud reliability, growth in inclination of organizations toward price-sensitive cloud deployments, growth in need to avoid vendor lock-in, and rise in need of policy compliance from regulatory bodies for data sovereignty.

Companies Profiled in this report includes,

• Accenture

• BMC Software

• CenturyLink

• Citrix

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Cloudyn

• Jamcracker, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• RightScale, Inc.

• VMWare

The Multi Cloud management market has been segmented on the basis of platforms, applications, service types, deployment models, verticals, and regions. The external brokerage enablement platform is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the internal brokerage enablement platform is estimated to have the largest market size in 2019 in the market. The adoption of cloud services among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) have become a central part of the business process, due to the ease of use and the flexibility they offer, and is expected to grow in the coming years.

KEY BENEFITSIn-depth analysis of the global Multi Cloud management market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the Multi Cloud management market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the Multi Cloud management market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.