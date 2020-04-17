Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Industry Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The motor vehicle seating and interior trim market consists of sales of motor vehicle seating and interior trim and related services used to increase the aesthetic appeal of the motor vehicle. The motor vehicle seating and interior trim market involves production of motor vehicle seating, seats, seat frames, seat belts, and interior trimmings. Motor vehicle interior trim involves the decorative parts such as leather seats door trims, headliners, door weather strips, sun visor, and cosmetic changes that do not add any functionality but increases the aesthetic appeal of the motor vehicle.

The motor vehicle seating and interior trim industry is driven by the increasing popularity of sport utility vehicle (SUV) cars. SUV cars are preferred owing to its comfortable seating and exquisite interior trim. The demand for SUV and other luxurious cars increases the demand for improved and more aesthetically appealing vehicle seating and interior trim. According to International Energy Agency, the number of SUVs on the road grew from 35 million in 2010 to over 200 million in 2018, representing 60% of the increase in the global car fleet over the 8-year period where 48% of car sales in the United States in 2018 were SUVs.

Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Motor Vehicle Seating

2. Motor Vehicle Interior Trim

The companies in motor vehicle seating and interior trim market are investing towards the use of sustainable materials for car interior trim. In order to attract the buyers inclined towards using eco-friendly ways of living, the manufacturers are using sustainable options for car interior trim parts.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Market

Chapter 27. Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim market are

ContiTech AG

Magna International

Hyundai Mobis Co.

Faurecia S.A.

TATA Group

Toyoda Gosei

Johnson Controls

Magna and International Textile Group

