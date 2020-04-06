Molecular Weight Marker Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Industry Growth Analysis, Business Opportunity, Regional Demand, Top Companies and End User Industry

“Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.”

Market Overview

Global Molecular Weight Marker market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing investment in R&D, and growing focus on proteomics and genomics technologies research.

One of the major factors responsible for driving the growth of the global molecular market is the investments being made in the R&D of molecular biology, which involves the use of molecular markers. In 2017, an investment of USD 1.4 million by the Magnotta Foundation to fund Lyme disease research, which requires specific study of these disease characteristics through the use of molecular markers, increased the focus on the use of molecular markers in molecular biology. The University of Leeds has also invested GBP 17 million on structural biology research, which would further involve the use of molecular markers in more than 50% of their research activities. These huge investments on research in specific areas that involve molecular markers, along with the increasing focus on molecular research biology, are expected to drive the growth of the molecular marker market over the forecast period.

However, the lack of skilled professionals in the field of molecular weight markers to conduct the research process and use these markers efficiently is restricting the use of molecular weight markers in the market. Many developing or underdeveloped countries still lack a proper laboratory, which is required for the research activities that involve molecular markers. Although developed countries have these facilities to conduct research smoothly, they lack in the area of skilled professionals who are required to carry out further activities, due to which these laboratories are used for other areas of research after some time. Many people specializing in the breeding of plants involving molecular markers tend to opt for other areas, as this is only a small part in the complete research process. Due to the shortage of skilled professionals and strict government rules, the use of molecular markers in research is rather restricted.

Scope of the Report

Molecular-weight markers are a set of standards that are used to identify the approximate size of a molecule run on a gel during electrophoresis. Protein, DNA, and RNA molecular weight markers are commercially available. The market is segmented based on products, applications, and the type of markers.

Key Market Trends

RNA Marker is Expected to Show Lucrative Growth Opportunity in the Product Segment

RNA molecular weight markers consist of a mixture of in vitro synthesized chains of defined lengths, for the molecular-weight determination of RNA species. Markers are dissolved in a storage buffer, such as EDTA, and have a shelf life of up to 2 years when stored at -80 °C. The markers are usually stained, to be detectable on gel electrophoresis. The most commonly used dye for markers is ethidium bromide. They are usually used as size standards in northern blotting and RNA gel electrophoresis. The fragments are prepared by in vitro transcription of linearized plasmids with RNA polymerases in separate reactions. Digoxigenin (DIG)-labeled RNA markers are widely used, as they are more stable and can be used multiple times without losing activity. Roche is the key player in the RNA molecular weight marker.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The North American market is highly driven by the presence of many large research laboratories and biotechnology in the United States. Applications of molecular weight markers, such as gel electrophoresis, PCR, molecular cloning and sequencing, are very commonly used for the research in biotech companies. The increasing number of biotech companies in the United States is expected to drive the molecular weight markers market. Roche has invested in Stratos Genomics, a US-based biotech company, and has entered into a research collaboration to support further development of their unique application of single-molecule sequencing of DNA fragments, using protein nanopores. Roche is working with Stratos scientists to support the development of efficient, low-cost sample preparation methods for DNA Xpandomers and improve sequencing performance. Collaborations between biotech companies and with the academia are increasing in the United States. These factors are driving the molecular weight markers market in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The global Molecular Weight Marker market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VWR International, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Molecular Weight Marker market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Investment on R&D

4.2.2 Growing Focus on Proteomics and Genomics Technologies Research

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

4.3.2 Strict Government Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 DNA Marker

5.1.2 Protein Marker

5.1.3 RNA Marker

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Nucleic Acid Application (PCR, Northern Blotting, Southern Blotting, Molecular Cloning etc.)

5.2.2 Proteomics Application (Western Blotting, Gel Extraction etc.)

5.3 Type

5.3.1 Prestained Marker

5.3.2 Unstained Marker

5.3.3 Specialty Marker

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.1.3 F Hoffmann-La Roche

6.1.4 Merck KGaA

6.1.5 New England Biolabs

6.1.6 Promega Corporation

6.1.7 Qiagen

6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.9 VWR International

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

