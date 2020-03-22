Molecular Methods Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global molecular methods market for food safety testing size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. With the globalization of food production and distribution, associated hazards such as rise in number of food recalls and frequent cases of foodborne illness have become common. In order to effectively address these challenges, molecular methods for food safety testing have been witnessing significant research investments.

Government organizations are playing a major role in driving the market by improving their surveillance and detection methods for monitoring the supply chain. For instance, in July 2019, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) introduced a new set of priorities focusing on innovation in risk assessment,holistic risk assessment, and improve food safety with the implementation of alternative and sustainable production systems.

Investments in development of automated molecular methods to overcome associated challenges such as time and resource consumption have significantly driven market revenue. For instance, in July 2019, 3M partnered with Hamilton to combine its molecular detection system with Hamiltons foodInspect NIMBUS to offer an automated workflow for pathogen testing.

Key producers like Tyson Foods are undertaking efforts to assure supply chain transparency and provide composition intricacies in order to allow their customers to make informed decisions for purchase. This has driven the development of novel technologies such as introduction of blockchain technology, an electronic book-keeping system, to effectively trace shipment details.

Moreover, acceptance of third-party service providers offering a wide range of molecular testing services is playing a vital role in spurring revenue growth. Reformation of the regulatory structure for food testing and labeling labs has also augmented the growth of the service-based business model of the market.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018. This molecular method provides high sensitivity and specificity for pathogen detection and reduces the overall process turnaround time. In addition, there have been constant improvements in PCR platforms, such as effective implementation of real-time (RT) PCR for point-of-care applications in pathogen detection, which drives segment growth.

Owing to the various advantages associated with the use of PCR technology, in November 2018, Bio-Rad received the contract for its automated iQ-Check RT-PCR testing kits and sample preparation system from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Currently, automated PCR methods are recognized as one of the fastest developing analytical methods for detection of microbial toxins and foodborne pathogens.

Rapid advancements in electrochemical biosensors have significantly improved the quantitative detection of contaminants. Biosensor technology effectively addresses the limitations of conventional analytical methods by providing high precision analytical specificity within complex food matrices.

The emergence of molecular methods that involve the use of state-of-the-art assay techniques and ready-to-use reagents for safety testing has significantly addressed various challenges associated with the conventional mode of food safety screening. The molecular methods market for food safety testing has been segmented on the basis of product into instruments, reagents and consumables, and services.

The reagents and consumables segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of over 50.0% in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Availability of a wide range of reagents and kits, coupled with a high utilization and purchasing rate of these products for pathogen detection, contributed to the dominant share of this segment.

Ongoing technological advancements, such as integration of automated solutions into manual molecular testing techniques, offer significant potential for accurate and fast pathogen testing. Increasing application of lab-on-a-chip or microarray technology for pathogen detection boosts the instrument segment. This segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the course of the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share in the market for molecular methods or food safety testing in 2018. Presence of several food safety regulations in the U.S., such as the Food Safety Modernization Act, the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, the Poultry Products Inspection Act, and the Federal Meat Inspection Act of 1906, stipulates testing of food products and processes at every stage. Employment of these safety protocols drives the regional market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the near future. This is attributive to efforts undertaken by government entitiesto improve the technical competence of food safety management throughout the region. For instance, in March 2019, the Chinese government unveiled a new set of food safety guidelines for the local government.

Prominent participants in the market include QIAGEN; 3M; Veredus Laboratories; NEOGEN CORPORATION; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; bioMerieux SA; ArcherDX, Inc.;HiMedia Laboratories; Eurofins Scientific; and SGS SA. Companies have been adopting several strategic initiatives to reinforce their market presence and maintain a competitive share. These strategies include novel product development, collaborative and partnership models, and geographic expansion strategies in untapped regions.

For instance, in March 2019, 3M introduced a new Molecular Detection Assay 2 along with new 3M Campylobacter enrichment broth for efficient testing of Campylobacter linked with poultry production. This new system is designed to enable testing with easier workflow with accuracy for product analysis in the poultry industry.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global molecular methods market for food safety testing report on the basis of technology, product, and region:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunoassay

Biosensors

Microarray

Others

Instrument

Reagents & Consumables

Services

