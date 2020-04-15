Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Molecular Diagnostics Market Global Report 2020: Covid 19 Implications And Growth covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The molecular diagnostics market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics services and related products. Molecular diagnostics is a term used to describe a class of techniques that are used to examine biological markers in the genetic code (genome) of an organism and to determine how their cells express their genes as proteins.

The global prevalence of infectious diseases and cancers of different forms drives the molecular diagnostics market. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer creates a demand for new diagnostic procedures including fast and specific molecular diagnostic tests. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide, and by 2040, the number is expected to increase to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer. The increasing prevalence of cancer globally increases the demand for molecular diagnostic tests for effective diagnosis of cancer over the coming years, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Molecular Diagnostics Market, Segmentation

By Product,

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Software & Services

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Rreaction (PCR)

DNA Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the molecular diagnostics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the molecular diagnostics market are Becton, BioMérieux SA., Danaher Corporation, Grifols, Hologic Inc., Novartis AG, QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott and Dickinson and Company.

