Molecular Biosensor Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022

Molecular Biosensor Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022April 6, 2020
Short for Biological Sensors, Biosensors are devices that capture the biological signal and convert it into a detectable electrical signal. It involves the combination of biological entities like DNA, RNA, and proteins/enzymes to the electrochemical transducers. This enables the biosensor to detect and observe certain biological analytes like antibody-antigen interaction. It is essential that biosensors are highly specific and independent of physical parameters such as pH and temperature.
Also, they should be reusable. On the basis of their application, biosensors are also known as immunosensors, optrodes, resonant mirrors, chemical canaries, biochips, glucometers, and biocomputers.
Every biosensor comprises:
A biological component that acts as the sensor
An electronic component that detects and transmits the signal
Market Dynamics
Advances in scientific disciplines like genetics, medicine, and bioinformatics along with technological developments in micro-fluids, chronic health conditions leading to rise in home diagnostics drive the growth of the molecular biosensor market. However, factors like lack of standardization, and the high cost and complexity restrain the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The segmentation of the global molecular biosensor market is done on basis of type, technology, and application. On the basis of Type, the market is classified into Enzyme-based, Tissue-based, Immuno-sensors, Thermal biosensors, DNA biosensors, Optical biosensors and Piezo-electric biosensors.
Enzyme biosensors are devised on immobilization methods, i.e. adsorption of enzymes by van der Waals forces, ionic bonding or covalent bonding. The tissues for tissue-based sensors arise from plant and animal sources. The DNA biosensors were devised on the recognition and binding property of single-strand nucleic acid molecule to its complementary strand in a sample.
Further, on the basis of Application, the market is categorized into-
General healthcare monitoring
Screening for disease
Clinical analysis and diagnosis of disease
Veterinary and agricultural applications
Industrial processing and monitoring
Environmental pollution control
Similarly, on the basis of technology, the market is segregated as Electrochemical Biosensors, Optical Biosensors, Thermal Biosensors and Peizoelectric Biosensors.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Globally, the market for Biosensors is rapidly increasing. Currently, North America has the largest share in global molecular biosensors market, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing market in the region due to increasing access to healthcare, rise in awareness among patients and also to the improvement in the healthcare facilities. The major contributing countries in the Asia Pacific are Japan, India, and China. Other regions contributing to the growth are Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
Key Players
Some of the major key players for the molecular biosensor market include Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Point of Care Inc., Nova Biomedical Corporation., AgaMatrix Inc., Animas Corporation, LifeSensors Inc., LifeScan Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Bayer AG and Medtronic Inc., among others.
