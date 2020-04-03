Molded Pulp Packaging Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global molded pulp packaging market size was estimated at USD 4.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Rising demand for sustainable packaging products from various end-use industries, including food, food service, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others, is estimated to drive the growth. Molded pulp packaging or molded fiber packaging, is considered as a complete sustainable solution as it is majorly manufactured using recycled paper pulp. Traditionally, application of this packaging material was limited for eggs, owing to its geometrical and aesthetic limitations. However, its sustainability is expected to drive the adoption in other end-user industries.

The increasing bans on single-use plastic and other plastic packaging products across the globe, coupled with growing consumer preference for sustainable solutions, are expected to be the key factors driving the demand for molded pulp packaging. The product is widely used for packaging fresh fruits as it is odorless and resistant to water and oil.

Efficient packaging is essential for their safe transport and handling of electronic products, considering their fragility. Molded pulp offers excellent compression resistance and shock absorption along with adequate thermal resistance. It offers various protective functions, including blocking and bracing and cushioning. On account of these properties, electronics manufacturers are widely incorporating molded pulp for their products. Moreover, the growing electronics industry across the world is expected to strengthen the molded fiber pulp packaging market in the forthcoming years.

Molded pulp packaging is also utilized for wine bottles, which are fragile, and hence safety-oriented solutions are imperative. Furthermore, increasing demand for sustainable packaging, particularly in beverages industry, coupled with steady growth in wine consumption across the globe is expected to increase the demand from wine packaging. This factor is anticipated to bode well for the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.

Growing consumption of fresh fruits and packaged juices across the world due to increasing health consciousness is likely to favorably impact the demand in the forthcoming years. In addition, molded pulp offers excellent vibration damping properties; as a result, it is widely used in the form of end caps for packaging industrial products. The steady expansion of global industrial output is also expected to fuel the market demand during the forecast period.

Source Insights

In 2018, wood pulp accounted for the highest market share of nearly 87% in terms of revenue. This segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, mainly on account of its relatively lower costs as compared to other conventional packaging materials, coupled with the increasing scope in packaging solutions for food service industry. Manufacturers operating in the molded pulp packaging market majorly use waste newspapers for manufacturing the pulp. Wide availability of waste paper and virgin wood at lower costs is attributed to the segment growth.

The non-wood pulp segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Various non-wood pulp sources, such as cereal straws, sugarcane bagasse, bamboo, reeds, esparto, kenaf, and corn stalks are also utilized for manufacturing pulp and molded pulp packaging. These non-wood sources eliminate the need for virgin wood, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years.

Type Insights of Molded Pulp Packaging Market

The transfer molded segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position over the forecast period. Wide-scale adoption of transfer molded pulp products, such as trays and clamshells for egg and fruit packaging can be attributed to this dominance. Increasing consumption of eggs, especially in developing countries, including China, India, and Brazil, is anticipated to fuel the growth for transfer molded in the forthcoming years.

The thick wall segment was observed to be the second-largest segment in 2018, accounting for a share of nearly 20% in terms of revenue. These products are predominantly used for support packaging applications across several industries, including heavy equipment and auto replacement parts.

Thermoformed molded segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to growing adoption of the type in electronics and foodservice industries. Thermoformed molded products hold smooth surfaces, and geometric forms that are detailed with minimal draft angles. It offers higher aesthetic appeal than other types. The application of thermoformed molded pulp packaging is anticipated to witness considerable growth in high valued electronics.

Product Insights of Molded Pulp Packaging Market

Trays emerged as the most significant product segment with a market share of 39.2% in 2018. Low cost, wide availability, good shock absorption properties for packaging fragile products, such as eggs and glass beverage bottles contributed to the highest share of the segment. Products, such as trays, clamshell, end caps, bowls and cups, and others exhibit similar shock absorption and plasticity properties as offered by Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) products. Therefore, molded pulp products are likely to replace EPS products in light of the increasing ban on the EPS in European and North American countries in the forthcoming years. Clamshells accounted for a considerable market share of in 2018 in terms of revenue, and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, attributed to the rising demand from food processing, food service applications, and personal care applications, among others.

End-use Insights

The food packaging end-use segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in the year 2018. Increasing focus of food manufacturers on sustainable packaging on account of growing stringent regulations coupled with increasing availability of processed and thermoformed molded pulp products with high aesthetic appeal has been expanding the segment growth.

The electronics end-use segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing use of molded products for packing various electronic products, including mobile phones and accessories, computers, trimmers, and projectors due to convenience, sustainability, and low cost. All these factors are projected to fuel the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights of Molded Pulp Packaging Market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and is also estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025. Factors, such as the presence of a large population with rising disposable income coupled with robust egg and fresh fruits and vegetable production as well as consumption, contributed to the market share of the region. Japan’s per capita egg consumption was over 300 eggs in 2018, which was highest in the world. In addition, consumption of egg is considerably rising in other regional countries, including China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. Molded packaging is primarily used for packing eggs; thereby, rising consumption of eggs is expected to drive the regional market.

North America is expected to observe steady growth over the forecast period. Increasing focus on the reduction of plastic usage, especially by the food and food service companies, is anticipated to augment the regional growth. Various molded pulp products, including disposable urinals and bedpan liners, and commode pans, are widely employed in the healthcare industry. Therefore, the presence of the most significant healthcare industry, especially in U.S., offers considerable opportunities to the molded pulp manufacturers in North America.

Market Share Insights of Molded Pulp Packaging Market

The market is moderately fragmented in nature due to the presence of domestic as well as global players. BrÃ¸drene Hartmann A/S was the global market leader in 2018, owing to the robust product offering, especially for packaging eggs. Prominent market players include Hutamaki Oyj, UFP Technologies, Thermoformed engineered Quality LLC, Genpak LLC, and Eco-Products. The companies mainly offer customized solutions as per customer requirements along with standard product offering, such as trays, cups and bowls, clamshell, and others. Key companies majorly focus on the expansion of their existing manufacturing capacity in light of growing product demand.

