Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Industry Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Industry Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRCApril 3, 2020
TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The mobility aids and transportation equipment market consists of sales of mobility aids and transportation equipment and related services. Mobility aids and transportation equipment are medical devices used to transport patients or medical products from one place to another. Mobility aids and transportation equipment include wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and stretchers. They can be manually operated or motorized.
A large number of aging population will give an impetus to the mobility aids & transportation equipment industry. Elderly populations suffer from age-related diseases resulting in impaired mobility. The risk from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis is more in the geriatric population. According to WHO, the worldwide geriatric population will double by 2050 from 12% top 22%, propelling the mobility aids & transportation equipment market growth.
Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Segmentation
By Type:
1. Electrically Powered Wheelchairs
2. Manual Wheelchairs
3. Walking Aids
3. Mobility Scooters
4. Stretchers
5. Stair Lifts
By End-User:
1. Hospital
2. Clinic
3. Household
By Age Group:
1. Mobility Aids for Children
2. Mobility Aids for Elderly
Japanese auto makers introduced a single-seat self-driving car to aid and assist people who find walking or using public transit difficult. This self-driving car is smartphone or tablet enabled – pick a destination on the map and the pathfinding system in the vehicle will take care of the rest.
Chapters from Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Characteristics
Chapter 3. Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Size And Growth
Chapter 4. Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Segmentation
Chapter 5. Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market
Chapter 27. Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
Chapter 28. Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Chapter 29. Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment market are
Medline Industries
Hoveround Corporation
Sunrise Medical LLC
OttoBock Healthcare GmbH
Stryker Corporation
