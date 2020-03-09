Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Expand Their Businesses With New Investments In 2020 And Coming Future

The report titled on “Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market” reports provide crucial insights that facilitate worldwide market size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Sales ), splits the breakdown (6 Forces Forecast 2020 to 2026 and data status 2014-2019), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone, ZTE ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value and contact information. Beside, this Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry report firstly introduced the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Scope of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market: Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⦿ Short Messaging Service (SMS)

⦿ Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

⦿ Location Based Services

⦿ Mobile Email & IM

⦿ Mobile Money

⦿ Mobile Advertising

⦿ Mobile Infotainment

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⦿ BFSI

⦿ Media and Entertainment

⦿ Healthcare

⦿ Education

⦿ Retail

⦿ Government

⦿ Telecom & IT

⦿ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Report Can Answer The Following Questions:

❶ What is the (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market?

❷ Who are the key manufacturers of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

❸ What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS)? What is the manufacturing process of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS)?

❹ Economic impact on Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry and development trend of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry.

❺ What will the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

❻ What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market?

❼ What are the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market challenges to market growth?

❽ What are the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market? Etc.

