Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026March 12, 2020
By Market Players:
Companies Mentioned in Report
Some of the key players profiled in the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market report include Echostar Corporation, Ericsson AB, GlobalStar Corporation, Inmarsat Inc, Intelsat, S.A., Iridium Communications, Inc., ORBCOMM, Inc., Singtel Satellite, Telstra Corporation Ltd., Tesacom, Thuraya Telecommunications Company and ViaSat Inc among others.
The global mobile satellite services (MSS) market is segmented as below:
Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Access Type
- Aeronautical MSS
- Land MSS
- Maritime MSS
- Personal MSS
- Broadcast MSS
Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Service type
- Data Service
- Voice Service
Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By End-Use Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Media & Entertainment
- Mining
- Military & Defense
- Aviation
- Government (Disaster Management)
- Transportation
- Land
- Rail
- Marine
- Automotive
- Others
Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
