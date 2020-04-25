Mobile Robotics: Market Revenue of Top Companies Future Forecast until 2026

Mobile Robotics Market (By Major Eminent Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments Outlook, Business Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast by Upcoming Year’s. The study of the Mobile Robotics report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and Advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the Mobile Robotics Industry by different features that include the Mobile Robotics overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from Period of Forecast, As Well. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT Analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Mobile Robotics Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

The Major Players in the Mobile Robotics Market are Profiled in detail in View of Qualities and Share of The Overall Industry.

Global mobile robotics market is expected to reach $64.08 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.9%. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is the largest segment among mobile robotics types.

Key Players:

Aethon

AUBO Robotics

Amazon Robotics

Boston Dynamics (Softbank Group Corp)

Clearpath Robotics

DAIFUKU Co., Ltd.

Fetch Robotics

General Dynamics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

iRobot

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

John Bean Technologies Corporation

KION Group

Kongsberg Maritime

KUKA AG

Lockheed Martin

Locus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots

Northrop Grumman

Omron Adept

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ

Seegrid Corporation

Softbank Robotics

SMP Robotics

Swisslog (KUKA)

Transbotics Corporation

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Mobile Robotics Market

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware (further segmented into Vehicle Frame, Payloads, Controllers and Sensors, Propulsion, Data Collection and Processing, Other Systems)

• Software

• Service

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV) (further segmented into Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV))

• Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (further segmented into Tracked, Wheeled, Legged, Other Mobility)

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) (further segmented into Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Blade Drones, Nano Drones, Hybrid Drones)

• Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) (further segmented into Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Forklift Vehicles, Pallet Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles, Other Vehicles)

• Humanoid

• Other Types

Based on mode of operation, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Remotely Operated

• Semi-Autonomous

• Fully-Autonomous

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Agriculture & Forest

• Real Estate & Construction

• Power & Energy

• Defense & Security

• Industry and Manufacture

• Logistics and Retail

• Education & Research

• Aerospace

• Other Verticals

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Consumer

• Enterprise

• Government

Geographically this Mobile Robotics report is split into several important areas, together with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and also market share and growth pace in those regions, by forecast, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

