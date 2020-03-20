MOBILE PHONE ANTENNA MARKET 2020: SIZE, SHARE, TECHNOLOGY DEMAND, LATEST TRENDS AND TOP COMPANIES AMPHENOL, PULSE, MOLEX, SKYCROSS| FORECAST 2025

The worldwide market for Mobile Phone Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 31.1% over the next five years, will reach 9830 million US$ in 2024, from 2540 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Mobile phone antenna industry is a high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers are Amphenol, Pulse Electronics, Molex, Skycross, Galtronics and Sunway, their market share is more than 46%.The larger market share is concentrated in the small size manufacturers.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Amphenol

• Pulse

• Molex

• Skycross

• Galtronics

• Sunway

Regional Scope of Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market: The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Phone Antenna.

Market Segment By Type –

• Stamping Antenna

• FPC Antenna

• LDS Antenna

• LCP Antenna

Market Segment By Application –

• Main Antenna

• Bluetooth Antenna

• WIFI Antenna

• GPS Antenna

• NFC Antenna

• Others

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the mobile phone antenna industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the china. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

Mobile phone antenna industry is a high technology industry, the important part is the manufacturing equipment and the supply of the upstream material. The most important factor is the downstream demand. The smartphone market will grow even after the quickly development in recent year. What is more, the number of antenna in every phone is in a increase trend in the future, so there is still a booming market of smart phone antenna.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

