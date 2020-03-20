MOBILE PATIENT LIFTS MARKET 2020: CLINICAL ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CHALLENGES AND TOP LEADING PLAYERS – DEVILBISS HEALTHCARE, HANDICARE, JOERNS HEALTHCARE, PRISM MEDICAL

This research report categorizes the global Mobile Patient Lifts market by top players or brands, region, type and end user. Worldwide Mobile Patient Lifts market is predominantly classified on the basis of leading marketing players, product types, applications and worldwide regions covering North America, South America, Africa and Middle East, Europe and Asia-Pacific. This report also studies the global Mobile Patient Lifts market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• ArjoHuntleigh

• Hill-Rom

• INVACARE

• DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Handicare

• Joerns Healthcare

• …

No Of Pages: 117

The leading manufactures mainly are ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom, INVACARE, Dupont-medical and Handicare. ArjoHuntleigh is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 25% in 2016. The next is Hill-Rom and INVACARE.

Geographically, the global mobile patient lifts market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share in the global mobile patient lifts market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2016. The next is North America.

The worldwide market for Mobile Patient Lifts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2024, from 1440 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Market Segment By Type –

• Passive Lifts

• Stand Assist Lifts

• Ceiling Hoists

• Sit-to-stand Device

• Slings

Market Segment By Application –

• Hospital

• Nursing Homes

• Old folks’ home

• Other

Mobile Patient Lifts is an assistive device that allows patients in hospitals and nursing homes and those receiving home health care to be transferred between a bed and a chair or other similar resting places, using hydraulic power. Sling lifts are used for patients whose mobility is limited. They could be mobile (or floor) lifts or overhead lifts (suspended from ceiling-mounted or overhead tracks).

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

