Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2023

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) as well as some small players.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The mobile edge computing architecture is a complete combination of hardware, software and service providers. Major business strategies adopted by key players, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in Mobile Edge Computing market include IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

The Mobile Edge Computing market is segmented as below:

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Component Type

Hardware

Software Video Analytics Location Services Internet of Things (IoT) Data Caching Connected Vehicles Others

Service Consulting System Integration Maintenance



Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Industry Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others (Manufacturing & Education)

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Technology

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Geography type

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.