Mobile Device Management Market to Expand Significantly at A CAGR of 23.1% During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027 | Symantec, Airwatch, 2X Parallels, Telstra, CA Technologies and Apple Inc.April 23, 2020
A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Mobile Device Management Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Mobile Device Management market analysis report is a comprehensive background analysis of the industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market by systemic company profiles. With the global market data provided in the Mobile Device Management report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. Some of the major players operating global Mobile Device Management market are IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft, SAP, Blackberry, SOTI Inc., Mitsogo Inc., VMware, Inc, MOBILEIRON, Sophos Ltd., Manage engine, Absolute Software, RIM, Symantec, Airwatch, 2X Parallels, Telstra, CA Technologies and Apple Inc. among others.
The Global Mobile Device Management Market accounted for USD 2.40 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period Mobile device management is a type of security software being utilized by IT department in order to secure, manage and monitor the employee’s mobile devices. These are sent to numerous versatile mobile service providers. Various portable working frameworks are being utilized as a part of the association. MDM is a core segment of an enterprise mobility management (EMM) which additionally incorporates portable application administration, identify and access administration and endeavor document match up and share.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Mobile Device Management Industry
- Rising security concerns in order to protect corporate data
- Proliferation of smartphones and tablets
- Increase in cloud based deployment by SMEs
- Growing efficiency of both employees as well as enterprises
- Diminishing acceptance of BYOD (bring your own device) amongst business
- Employees unwillingness with respect of implementing MDM solutions due to privacy issues
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Type (Solutions, Services),
Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premises),
Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large),
End User (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Telecom, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation),
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft, SAP, Blackberry, SOTI Inc., Mitsogo Inc., VMware, Inc, MOBILEIRON, Sophos Ltd., Manage engine, Absolute Software, RIM, Symantec, Airwatch, 2X Parallels, Telstra, CA Technologies and Apple Inc. among others.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Mobile Device Management Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2020
- Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 06: Customer Landscape
Part 07: Mobile Device Management Market Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 10: Mobile Device Management Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
