Mobile Device Management Market Share, Trends, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Security software that is employed by IT departments of organizations to monitor and secure employees’ mobile device. It is deployed to work across multiple mobile service providers and across multiple mobile operating systems being used in the organization.

Market Dynamics

The factors that drive growth for the Mobile Device Management Market include the increasing penetration of mobile and tablet devices. The adoption of BYOD policies by many organizations is another growth driver for this market. BYOD policy (Bring-Your-Own-Device policy) refers to the policy permitting employees to bring personally owned devices like phones and tablets to the workplace.

Consumer Demand for BYOD is now requiring a greater effort for MDM and increased security for both the devices and the enterprise they connect to, especially since employers and employees have different expectations concerning the types of restrictions that should be applied to mobile devices.

The market also throws up several opportunities with regard to a large number of technological developments happening in the field.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the offering, deployment, end-use industry, and geography.

In terms of the offering, the market is classified into software and service.

On the basis of deployment, it is classified further into cloud and On-premise. Cloud refers to software which is located on a centralized server and which can be accessed from anywhere through the internet. On-premise refers to software that has to be present at the location where the software is used.

On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into Communication, Management and Consulting, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, and Others. The Banking and Financial Services sector dominates this market. This is because information security is of prime importance in this industry and an effective MDM system is essential for its working.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the dominating market in terms of market share due to the technological advancement, increased mobile workforce, increased smartphones penetration and BYOD trend present in these countries. North America is followed by Europe. In terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is the leader as more and more organizations are adopting the BYOD policies in their workplace due to the demand.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Airwatch, Citrix, Mobile Iron, SOTI, IBM, RIM, Microsoft, SAP, Symantec, Good, Apple, CA Technologies, Cisco, 2X Parallels, Absolute Software and Telstra.

