Milk Packaging Market Outlook 2019-2024 | Industry Opportunity & Growth Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Milk Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

Milk packaging is a type of flexible packaging that is used for protecting milk from contamination, along with extending its shelf life. Most commonly, it includes bags, cans, containers, pouches, cartons, plastic bottles, and jars. It helps in retaining the freshness of milk, along with providing secure storage and handling. It also enables merchandising, printing information about product ingredients, and avoiding distribution damages. In recent years, the increasing consumption of milk across households, restaurants, cafes, and hotels has augmented the demand for milk packaging, particularly single-serve packs.

Request for a sample copy of this research report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/milk-packaging-market/requestsample

Rising health consciousness, coupled with the increasing consumer awareness of the high nutritional value of milk, has stimulated its daily consumption. Apart from this, growing environmental concerns, along with stringent governmental regulations banning single-use plastic, have catalyzed the demand for eco-friendly materials for milk packaging, such as paperboard. It not only provides high recyclability but also ensures durable and leakage-free packaging. Moreover, the prevalent trend of on-the-go consumption has fueled the utilization of HDPE, glass, and tetra packs.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Cups

• Cans

• Bottles

• Pouches

• Others

Breakup by Material Type:

• Glass

• Plastic

• Metal

• Paperboard

• Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/milk-packaging-market

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global milk packaging market. Some of the major players in the market are Amcor Limited, Indevco, Evergreen Packaging, Stanpac Inc., Elopak AS, Ball Corporation, Graham Packaging Company Inc, SF Holdings Group Inc., RPC Group Plc, Blue Ridge Paper Products, Crown Holdings, CkS Packaging, etc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.