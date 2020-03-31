Military Drones Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Military Drones Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The military drones market consists of sales of military drones and related services. The military drones are specifically used for military purposes such as border surveillance, battle damage management, combat operations, communication, delivery, and anti-terrorism weaponry. Military drones include tactical drones, MALE (Medium altitude, long endurance) drones, HALE (High altitude, long endurance) drones, TUAV (Tactical unmanned air vehicle) drones, UCAV (Unmanned combat air vehicle) drones, SUAV (Small unmanned air vehicle) drones, and others.

Increasing government funding on military drones to enhance efficiency in military operations boosts the demand for the production of military drones industry. According to the 2018 report published by the Bard College Center for the Study of the Drone, in 2019, the U.S. Navy funding for unmanned systems increased by $1 billion (38%) and the U.S Army funding increased by $719 million (73%), when compared to 2018. Furthermore, the Department of Defense in the US requested approximately $9.39 billion for drones and associated technologies in the fiscal year 2019, representing a significant expansion of 26% in drone spending over the 2018 budget, which was $7.5 billion. Hence, the increasing government spending on unmanned drones is driving the military drones market.

Military Drones Market Segmentation

By Drone Type:

1. MALE

2. HALE

3. TUAV

4. UCAV

5. SUAV

By Type:

1. Fixed-wing

2. Rotary Wing

3. Hybrid

By Application:

1. Search and Rescue

2. National Defense

3. Military Exercises

4. Others

By Technology:

1. Remotely Operated

2. Semi-Autonomous

3. Autonomous

The Military Drones market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for military drones and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Military Drones Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Military Drones Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Military Drones Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Military Drones Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Military Drones Market

Chapter 27. Military Drones Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Military Drones Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Military Drones market are

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

AeroVironment

General Atomics

