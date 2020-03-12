Middle East and Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The Middle East & Africa non-lethal weapons market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.

– With the increasing dissatisfaction against the local governments in countries like Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tunisia, and Libya among others is leading to increase in major violence and riots, which is generating the demand for non-lethal weapons in this region.

– With the presence of very few players in non-lethal weapons manufactures in this region, there is a profitable scenario for new companies to enter the Middle East & Africa non-lethal weapons market.

– However, due to the low GDPs of the African countries and fewer investments in the development of less-lethal weapons in Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates might hamper the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

The non-lethal weapons market is defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. The study also includes barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area. The market is segmented into Ammunition, Explosives, Gases and Sprays, Other Types based on the type of non-lethal weapon. The Other types include Electro Shock Weapons like Tasers and Area denial weapons used by police and military. Scope of the market is restricted to the development and procurement of non-lethal weapons in the Middle East and Africa region only.

Key Market Trends

Law Enforcement Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Law enforcement agencies include special, local, state police, federal agencies or drug enforcement administration that use non-lethal or less lethal weapons to avoid injury to officers in close contact situations. The use of non-lethal weapons by police forces is on the rise due to political unrest in recent years. There have been grants by the governments for use of advanced non-lethal weapons in case of emergencies. For instance, in 2017, the Kenyan Police Service (KPS) received the delivery of at least 6 Jino riot control vehicles along with firearms, ammunition, and teargas as a part of preparations against public protests before the general elections. Such procurements by the local law enforcement agencies and police to counter-attack the riots are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Rest of Middle East & Africa Currently Holds the Highest Market Share

Rest of Middle East & Africa currently has the highest market share in the Middle East & Africa non-lethal weapons market. This is majorly due to the protests and the riots taking place in various places like Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia, and the Palestine among other territories. Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Iraq that started in July 2018 in the southern metropolis of Basra resulted in riot police firing tear gas and gunshots at rioters who had laid siege to city hall and torched the headquarters of several Iranian-backed political parties. Such incidents have led to the procurement of non-lethal weapons as a measure of crowd control in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the few prominent players in the Middle East & Africa non-lethal weapons market are The Safariland Group, Lamperd Less Lethal, ISPRA Ltd., APT (Advanced Pyrotechnics) and Rheinmetall AG. Currently, there are only limited companies (non-lethal weapons manufacturers) in this region. Due to this reason market penetration is easy for new players entering into the market or for existing non-lethal weapons manufacturers to expand into manufacturing and sales into the region. However, new ventures of local players into the market can restrain the growth of international players in the region. The local companies are also joining hands to enter into manufacturing of non-lethal weapons. For instance, APT (Advanced Pyrotechnics) is a joint venture company between Tawazun & MP3, based in UAE. The company was formed in 2016 and is into manufacturing of flash & bang, non-lethal 40mm ammunition with different effects, colored & screening smoke, etc.

