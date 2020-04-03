Microgrid Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025 Market Research Report, Segment by Industry Player, Type, Application, Global Marketing Channel, and Region 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Microgrid market will register a 11.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 36780 million by 2025, from $ 23600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Microgrid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Microgrid market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

Siemens

NEC

Aquion Energy

Echelon

GE

Eaton Corporation

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

S&C Electric Co

Toshiba

Lockheed Martin

General Microgrids

This study considers the Microgrid value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Remote Systems

Institution and Utility

Commercial and Industrial

Military

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Microgrid market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Microgrid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microgrid players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microgrid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Microgrid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Microgrid Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Microgrid Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Microgrid Segment by Type

2.2.1 Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

2.3 Microgrid Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Microgrid Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Microgrid Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Microgrid Segment by Application

2.4.1 Remote Systems

2.4.2 Institution and Utility

2.4.3 Commercial and Industrial

2.4.4 Military

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Microgrid Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Microgrid Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Microgrid Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Microgrid by Players

3.1 Global Microgrid Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Microgrid Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Microgrid Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Microgrid Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

