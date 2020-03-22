The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Methanol market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Methanol Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Methanol market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Methanol Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Methanol Market

The global methanol market size was estimated at USD 31.81 billion in 2018 and is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing consumption of methanol for the production of dimethyl ether and Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), utilized as the alternatives for gasoline, is expected to propel the growth. DME is used as a fuel (diesel) in the passenger vehicle and aerosol propellant and is also blended in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Methanol is widely used to manufacture biodiesel, which is biodegradable, safe, and produces less air pollutants than other fuels. Government initiatives to reduce global carbon footprint is anticipated to augment the market in the future. Methanol is also used as feedstock for the production of chemicals, such as formaldehyde, dimethyl ether, methyl tert-butyl ether, and acetic acid, used for producing foams, solvents, adhesives, plywood subfloors, and windshield washer fluid.

Major methanol manufacturers in U.S. are Celanese Corporation, Caribbean Gas Chemical, US Methanol, Natgasoline LLC, and Valero Energy Corp. In April 2019, Celanese Corporation, in collaboration with Mitsui & Co., expanded the capacity of methanol production at its Clear Lake Facility, thereby contributing to an annual production of 1.7 million tons.

In North America and Europe, over 85% of methanol is produced from natural gas. Natural gas is obtained by drilling shale and other sedimentary rocks under high pressure using the hydraulic fracturing technology.The uncertain demand and supply of raw materials coupled with limited alternatives for the product have resulted in significant price changes over the past years.

Methanol is one of the major components for the production of olefins (Methanol-to-Olefins or MTO), such as ethylene and propylene. These olefins are widely utilized for manufacturing synthetic rubber, synthetic plastic, pharmaceuticals, and textile dyes. Some derivatives of ethylene are also used for producing ethylene glycol, vinyl chloride monomer, and vinyl acetate monomer that find application in paints and coatings, adhesives, and other end-use industries. In China, the MTO technology has enabled the country to facilitate its plastic manufacturing processes using alternatives, such as natural gas and coal.

Application Insights of Methanol Market

Formaldehyde dominated the application segment with 24.3% of the overall volume share in 2018. Formaldehyde resins are used on a large scale to manufacture interior molded components of vehicles to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency. In the personal care segment, formaldehyde releasing agents are used as preservatives to eliminate the growth of bacteria or pathogens.

Methanol is widely used for esterification of acetic acid. The most common production process with regards to acetic acid includes the rhodium-catalyzed carbonylation process. This process involves the reaction of carbon monoxide and methanol. It also facilitates the production of methyl acetate, which is broadly utilized as a solvent for esters, cellulose, and nitrates.

Methanol is considered as a feasible alternative to fossil fuel as it is cleaner and less expensive. This factor has led to its increasing consumption in emerging economies, most notably in Asia Pacific and Middle East. The countries in these regions principally import methanol for blending with non-renewable fossil fuel. Blending it to petrol increases vehicle acceleration and power and is known to reduce fuel costs. Governments across the emerging economies have been focusing on increasing the blending percentage of methanol in petrol by 3% to 85% depending on the desired vehicle performance and functional efficiency.

Regional Insights of Methanol Market

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2018, claiming 61.6% of overall revenue share. China accounted for around 75% of the total methanol production in the region. Northeast Asian countries cumulatively accounted for more than 54% of the global capacity during the same year. China is also the largest consumer of methanol fuel and has numerous provinces developing fuel standards ranging from M5 (95% gasoline and 5% methanol) to M100.

European Union initiation of waste-to-methanol projects starting from 2019, is an attempt to reduce environmental degradation. For instance, the Netherlands has a total capital investment of USD 246 million to convert 360,000 tons of waste into 270 million liters of green methanol. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the growth of the market for methanol in allied European countries.

Furthermore, in Central and South American, Brazil is observed to be the key contributor to the consumption of methanol. Brazil is also recognized as one of the key exporters of the product, supported by the presence of key multinationals, such as Group Peixoto de Castro. Approximately 90% of MTBE is typically utilized in the formulation of gasoline as oxygenate or octane booster. Methyl tert-butyl ether is usually preferred over ethanol due to its ease of transportation as well as enhanced performance in reducing formaldehyde in gasoline. These factors have positively influenced the production of MTBE in the region.

Market Share Insights of Methanol Market

The market participants majorly focus on establishing long term contracts (partnerships) with raw material suppliers. Most manufacturers, being multinational companies, have been investing considerably in R&D activities to develop sustainable production methods. These companies are also setting up methanol manufacturing units in developing countries to capitalize on future opportunities.

For instance, in March 2019, Honeywell Company announced that Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical Co., Ltd., a China based petrochemical producer, shall be utilizing Honeywell UOPs C3 Oleflex technology to formulate 700,000 metric tons of polymer-grade propylene annually. Jiangsu Sailboat shall also be involved in expanding the existing production facility to produce propylene and ethylene using Honeywells Methanol-to-Olefins technology.

The key market players are BASF; Zagros Petrochemical Company; Mitsui & Co., Ltd; Celanese Corporation; Petroliam Nasional Berhad; Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC); Methanex Corporation; Valero Marketing & Supply Company; Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited; and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Methanol Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global methanol market report on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Formaldehyde

Acetic Acid

MTBE

DME

Fuel Blending

MTO

Biodiesel

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Methanol Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580