Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The market for the metallocene polyethylene (mPE) market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are a shift in end-user preference toward visually appealing packaging. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest market for the metallocene polyethylene (mPE).

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Metallocene High-density Polyethylene (mHDPE)

– Metallocene-based grades of high-density polyethylene have high impact strength and environmental stress crack resistance (ESCR), along with very good organoleptic properties and processability.

– Processability reportedly approaches that of conventional Ziegler-Natta-catalyzed PE, owing to broad molecular weight distribution. Meanwhile, superior impact strength and ESCR are derived from high co-monomer content in high molecular weight chains. In Ziegler-Natta-catalyzed HPDE, the co-monomer bonds primarily to shorter chains, while in conventional mPE, they bond to both low and high molecular weight chains in roughly equal quantities.

– These resins are used in a wide range of film applications in the field of consumer, industrial, and institutional packaging. It is also suited for the production of caps and closures for non-carbonated drinks by compression molding. Other typical applications include caps and closures for cosmetics and general purpose injection-molded articles.

– Such factors are boosting the demand for the market studied during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– India is a growing economy and holds great potential for future market opportunities. Despite demonetization and GST reforms affecting the national production volume, the impact of these reforms is slowly waning. Moreover, the country’s government has been taking initiatives to attract FDI’s in the manufacturing sector, in order to make India a manufacturing hub.

– The packaging industry in India is rising at a significant rate, owing to the expanding food, beverage, and retail industries. According to Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Tata Strategic Management Group (TSMG), the packaging industry in India is expected to reach USD 73 billion, by 2020. Additionally, the packaging industry in the country is expected to register around 18% growth annually, with flexible packaging expected to grow at around 25% annually.

– Furthermore, the healthcare sector is growing at a steady pace, with a consistent increase in healthcare spending and medical facilities in the country. The healthcare industry is expected to be valued at USD 372 billion, by 2022.

– Hence, with the rapid increase in various end-user industries, the demand for metallocene polyethylene (mPE) is expected to rapidly increase, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The metallocene polyethylene (mPE) market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players are INEOS, Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and Total, among others.

