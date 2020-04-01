Metal Roofing Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Market Research Methodology, Market Forecast To 2024

Analysis of the Global Metal Roofing Market

The presented global Metal Roofing market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Metal Roofing market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Metal Roofing market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Metal Roofing market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Metal Roofing market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Metal Roofing market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Metal Roofing market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Metal Roofing market into different market segments such as:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global metal roofing market by segmenting it in terms of type, metal type, construction type, and end-user. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for metal roofing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for these roofs in individual type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global metal roofing market are Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, ATAS International Inc., Tegral Building Products Ltd. (Tegral), Etex, Safal Group, Sunlast Metal Inc., Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Thompson Architectural Metals Company (TAMCO), SKC Thailand Co. Ltd., CSR Limited, Coastal Metal Service, and Worthouse. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the metal roofing market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments of the market. Market size and forecast for each type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Type

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others (Including Tin, Zinc, and Titanium)

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Metal Type

Flat Seam

Batten Seam

Standing Seam

Corrugated

Others (Including Shingles, Panels, and Through-fastened Metal Roofing)

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

Global Metal Roofing Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global metal roofing market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by leading players in the global metal roofing market

List of major factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the metal roofing market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and trends that would impact the outlook for the global metal roofing market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Metal Roofing market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Metal Roofing market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

