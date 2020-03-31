Metal Casting Industry Outlook, Growth Analysis, Cost Module and Forecast Till 2024

As per new metal casting industry outlook report by IMARC Group, the global market is projected to reach a value of US$ 35.4 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024. Metal casting refers to the process in which metal parts of desired shapes are formed by pouring high-temperature molten metal into a mold made up of sand, metal or ceramic. Once the liquid metal solidifies, it is then removed from the mold to yield the cast metal product. This process is widely utilized for the production of complex shapes at a relatively affordable price point. Some of the most commonly used metal casting materials include zinc, iron, steel, magnesium, copper and aluminum. Cast metal products find various applications across numerous industry verticals, including mining, aerospace, construction, defense and automotive.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-casting-market/requestsample

Global Metal Casting Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the significant growth across the end use industries. On account of inflating disposable income levels and improving living standards, there has been an increasing demand for vehicles across the globe, especially in developing economies. Since steel cast is extremely durable and flexible while offering improved weldability at high temperatures, the increasing adoption rates of lightweight automotive materials has bolstered the demand for steel casting. Moreover, metal casting is widely utilized by the construction industry on account of its recyclability. Rapid urbanization and population growth, along with the expansion of residential, commercial and industrial sectors, have provided a boost to construction activities on the global level. Furthermore, technological advancements in the production process, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities undertaken by several market players are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, the helium-assisted sand casting of aluminum alloys is gaining widespread preference as the process produces castings that have relatively improved tensile as well as yield strength with no significant increase in the overall cost. Stringent regulations mandating the use of energy-efficient materials in the automotive industry and the advent of simulation-based castings are some of the other factors providing a thrust to the market.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-casting-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Process:

1. Gravity Casting

2. High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)

3. Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)

4. Sand Casting

On the basis of the process, the market has been divided into gravity casting, high-pressure die casting (HPDC), low-pressure die casting (LPDC) and sand casting.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

1. Aluminum

2. Cast Iron

3. Magnesium

4. Zinc

5. Others

Based on the material type, the market has been categorized into aluminum, cast iron, magnesium, zinc and others.

Market Breakup by Components:

1. Alloy Wheel

2. Battery Housing

3. Clutch Casing

4. Cross Car Beam

5. Crank Case

6. Cylinder Head

7. Others

On the basis of the components, the market has been classified into alloy wheel, battery housing, clutch casing, cross car beam, crankcase, cylinder head and others.

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

1. Passenger Car

2. Light Commercial Vehicle

3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Based on the vehicle type, the market has been segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Market Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type:

1. Hybrid Vehicle (HEV)

2. Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV)

3. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

On the basis of the electric and hybrid type, the market has been divided into hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV).

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Body Assemblies

2. Engine Parts

3. Transmission Parts

4. Others

Based on the application, the market has been categorized into body assemblies, engine parts, transmission parts and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include NEMAK SAB de CV, GF Casting Solutions AG, Dynacast Ltd., Ryobi Limited, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Endurance Technologies Limited, Ahresty Corporation, Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.), Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC, MINO Industry USA, Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, and Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Browse More Research Report:

Green Packaging Market: https://nysenewstimes.com/cagr-6-green-packaging-market-report-industry-analysis-growth-and-forecast-till-2024/

Graphite Electrodes Market: https://monroescoop.com/news/279838/graphite-electrodes-market-demand-worldwide-manufacturers-analysis-and-future-business-scope-by-2024/

Chip Mounter Market: https://monroescoop.com/news/277512/chip-mounter-market-growth-cost-module-leading-manufacturers-and-forecast-till-2024/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.