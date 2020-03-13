Mesitylene Market: What will restrict growth globally? | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Dow, Versalis

“

Growth forecast on “ Mesitylene Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Solvents, Intermediates, Additives, Other), by Type ( Industrial Grade, Electdronic Grase, Other), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Mesitylene Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Mesitylene market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Mesitylene Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Mesitylene market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Mesitylene market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Dow, Versalis, Refinery of Sinopec Jinling (Sinopec), EMD Performance Materials, Toyo Gosei, Jiangsu Jiuri Chemical, Nantong Dingji Chemical Technology, Jurong Anbei Chemical, Jinchou PetroChem .

This report researches the worldwide Mesitylene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Mesitylene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Mesitylene (or 1,3,5-trimethylbenzene) is a derivative of benzene with three methyl substituents symmetrically placed on the ring. The compound has the formula C6H3(CH3)3, which is commonly abbreviated C6H3Me3. Mesitylene is a colorless liquid with sweet aromatic odor.

It is a component of coal tar or petroleum, which is its traditional source. It is a precursor to diverse fine chemicals.

The Mesitylene industry is not a hot area. There are only few companies in the area. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Dow and Versalis (Saras now) are the big companies in the industry.

Global Mesitylene market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mesitylene.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Mesitylene market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Mesitylene pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Dow, Versalis, Refinery of Sinopec Jinling (Sinopec), EMD Performance Materials, Toyo Gosei, Jiangsu Jiuri Chemical, Nantong Dingji Chemical Technology, Jurong Anbei Chemical, Jinchou PetroChem

Segment by Types:

Industrial Grade, Electdronic Grase, Other

Segment by Applications:

Solvents, Intermediates, Additives, Other

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Mesitylene markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Mesitylene market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Mesitylene market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Mesitylene market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Mesitylene market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Mesitylene market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Mesitylene Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mesitylene Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mesitylene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Electdronic Grase

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mesitylene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Solvents

1.5.3 Intermediates

1.5.4 Additives

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mesitylene Production

2.1.1 Global Mesitylene Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Mesitylene Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Mesitylene Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Mesitylene Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Mesitylene Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Mesitylene Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Mesitylene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Mesitylene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Mesitylene Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Mesitylene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Mesitylene Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Mesitylene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Mesitylene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Mesitylene Production by Regions

4.1 Global Mesitylene Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mesitylene Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Mesitylene Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Mesitylene Production

4.2.2 United States Mesitylene Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Mesitylene Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mesitylene Production

4.3.2 Europe Mesitylene Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Mesitylene Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Mesitylene Production

4.4.2 China Mesitylene Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Mesitylene Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Mesitylene Production

4.5.2 Japan Mesitylene Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Mesitylene Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Mesitylene Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Mesitylene Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Mesitylene Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Mesitylene Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Mesitylene Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Mesitylene Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Mesitylene Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Mesitylene Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Mesitylene Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Mesitylene Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Mesitylene Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Mesitylene Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Mesitylene Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Mesitylene Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Mesitylene Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Mesitylene Revenue by Type

6.3 Mesitylene Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Mesitylene Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Mesitylene Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Mesitylene Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

8.1.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mesitylene

8.1.4 Mesitylene Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Dow

8.2.1 Dow Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mesitylene

8.2.4 Mesitylene Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Versalis

8.3.1 Versalis Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mesitylene

8.3.4 Mesitylene Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Refinery of Sinopec Jinling (Sinopec)

8.4.1 Refinery of Sinopec Jinling (Sinopec) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mesitylene

8.4.4 Mesitylene Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 EMD Performance Materials

8.5.1 EMD Performance Materials Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mesitylene

8.5.4 Mesitylene Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Toyo Gosei

8.6.1 Toyo Gosei Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mesitylene

8.6.4 Mesitylene Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Jiangsu Jiuri Chemical

8.7.1 Jiangsu Jiuri Chemical Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mesitylene

8.7.4 Mesitylene Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Nantong Dingji Chemical Technology

8.8.1 Nantong Dingji Chemical Technology Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mesitylene

8.8.4 Mesitylene Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Jurong Anbei Chemical

8.9.1 Jurong Anbei Chemical Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mesitylene

8.9.4 Mesitylene Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Jinchou PetroChem

8.10.1 Jinchou PetroChem Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mesitylene

8.10.4 Mesitylene Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Mesitylene Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Mesitylene Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Mesitylene Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Mesitylene Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Mesitylene Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Mesitylene Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Mesitylene Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Mesitylene Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Mesitylene Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Mesitylene Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Mesitylene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Mesitylene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Mesitylene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Mesitylene Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Mesitylene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Mesitylene Upstream Market

11.1.1 Mesitylene Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Mesitylene Raw Material

11.1.3 Mesitylene Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Mesitylene Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Mesitylene Distributors

11.5 Mesitylene Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”