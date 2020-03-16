Membrane Filters Market: Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Membrane Filters Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

The report also profiles major players in the global membrane filters market based on attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report are Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, 3M, Amazon filters, Advantec MFS, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Novasep, and TriSep Corporation (Microdyn-Nadir US, Inc.).

Global Membrane Filters Market has been segmented as:

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Technology

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Chromatography

Ion Exchange

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Application

Environmental Water & Wastewater Treatment Desalination Public Utility Water Treatment/Reuse Others

Food & Beverages Dairy Processing Beverage Processing Food Processing Others

Health Care Drug Delivery and Biotherapeutics/Biopharmaceuticals Molecular Diagnostic and Molecular Biology Laboratory Filtration, Detection, and Separation and Analysis Protection from Medical Gases

Others Electrical & Electronics (E&E) Oil & Gas Automotive & Appliances Aerospace & Aviation Petrochemical & Power Plants



Global Membrane Filters Market, by Material

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Polysulfone (PS)

Cellulose-based

Nylon

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyacrilonitrile (PAN)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



