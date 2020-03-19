Membrane Bioreactors Market Development, Innovation, Opportunities and Growth to 2023

The global market for membrane bioreactors (MBRs) should grow from $1.9 billion in 2018 to reach $3.8 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The study is divided into chapters dealing with the membrane component of MBRs, the biological component, system configurations, typical MBR performance, cost analyses, system applications, companies active in the market, market share, and industry structure. Quantitative evaluations are given for the major market segments, historically and for a five-year horizon. The global scope of the MBR market is identified within four major geographical regions with information on regional economics, water needs, MBR experience, and proposed projects.

The MBR market in this study is centered on biological/membrane wastewater treatment for the municipal, industrial, and environmental sectors. The evaluated market does not include catalytic membrane reactors or enzymatic membrane reactors.

Report Includes:

– 16 data tables and 29 additional tables

– An overview of the global membrane bioreactors markets used for wastewater treatment

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– Assessment of the challenges for major water users specifically in the municipal, industrial, and environmental sectors

– Description of the membrane component of MBRs, the biological component, system configurations, and typical MBR performance

– A look into the system applications, market share, and industry structure

– Detailed profiles of major players active in the market, including Alfa Laval, Asahi Kasei, Evoqua Water Technologies, Hitachi Ltd. and Toray Industries

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology and Market Overview

History

Amounts of Water to be Treated

Global Water Resources and Withdrawals

U.S. Water Resources, Withdrawals

MBRs in Brief

Advantages Include:

Disadvantages Include:

Microorganisms

Aerobic and Anaerobic

Membranes

Materials, Manufacturing Methods, Modules

Flux

Fouling

Selecting Membranes for MBRs

System Configuration: Submerged, External

Technology Development

Performance

Particle Removal and Disinfection

Removal of Organic Matter

Nutrient Removal

Trace Organic Compounds

Competing Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Capital and Operating Costs

Recent Developments

Trend toward Larger MBRs

Chapter 4 Applications for MBR Technology

Domestic, Municipal Wastewater

Domestic, Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Wastewater

Wastewater Components

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Landfill Leachate

In-Building Water Recycling

Other Wastewater Types

Shipboard Wastewater

Agricultural Wastewater

Water Reclamation and Reuse

Water Reuse in the U.S.

Water Reuse in Other Countries

U.S. Regulatory Efforts

Federal Assistance for Wastewater Plant Construction

International Regulatory Efforts

EU Regulations

Regulations in Other World Regions

Chapter 5 The North American Market for MBR Technology

United States

Canada

North American MBR Experience

North American Development Programs for MBRs

