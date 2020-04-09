Melt-Blown Nonwovens Market 2019-2027 / Trends, Share, Size And Forecast Report

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the melt-blown nonwovens market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the melt-blown nonwovens market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the melt-blown nonwovens market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the melt-blown nonwovens market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the melt-blown nonwovens market by segmenting the market based on the product type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Escalating environmental concerns and strict legislations to minimize the environmental pollution will steer the growth of melt-blown nonwovens industry over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, inflation in disposable incomes has resulted in the consumers spending more on purchasing high-quality products and this will propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Nonetheless, huge production costs and drastically varying consumer tastes will inhibit the growth of the industry during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Based on the product type, the market is sectored into Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens & Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens. Application-wise, the industry is classified into Automotive, Electronic, Medical, and Environmental sectors.

Some of the key players in the melt-blown nonwovens industry include Don & Low Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, PEGAS NONWOVENS, Fiberweb, Mogul, Atex, Irema Ireland, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and Kimberly-Clarke Corporation among others.

