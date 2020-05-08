Medical Tourism Market 2020 | Global Forecast 2026 | Major Players Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Fortis Healthcare, Samitivej PCL, Raffles Medical Group, and Prince Court Medical Centre

On the basis of type, the Global Medical Tourism market is segmented into Cosmetic, Dental, Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Bariatric Surgery, Fertility, Ophthalmic and others. Cardiovascular Treatment has the largest share in the Global Medical Tourism market as cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death worldwide and patients in the developed countries are seeking the most cost-effective treatments from the developing countries.

Growing geriatric population and spiraling demand for low cost medical procedures with high-quality service are some of the key trends stimulating the Global Medical Tourism market growth

The risk is associated with the cost in the global Medical Tourism market. Governments in developing countries are keen on revamping the medical facilities in order to reap a windfall from the surging popularity of medical tourism.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing Global Medical Tourism market. Asia-Pacific has the highest share in the Global Medical Tourism market, owing to increase in accessibility and availability of healthcare facilities and rise in healthcare and research expenditure.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Fortis Healthcare, Samitivej PCL, Raffles Medical Group, and Prince Court Medical Centre.

Global Medical Tourism Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 07 companies and supported with tables and figures.

