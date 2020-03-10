Medical Online Recruitment Market May Set New Growth| Medacs Healthcare, Robert Walters Group, TFS Healthcare

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Medical Online Recruitment’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Medacs Healthcare (United Kingdom),Robert Walters Group (United Kingdom),Recruit Group (United States),Your World Recruitment Group (United Kingdom),TFS Healthcare (United Kingdom),C&A Industries (United States),DRC Locums Ltd (United Kingdom),Cpl Healthcare (Ireland),Jobvite Inc. (United States),CareerBuilder, LLC. (United States),MM Enterprises (India),Apex K.K. (Japan)

The medical online recruitment market is expected to rise during the forecasted year due to the growing number of population and digitalization across the world. The medical online recruitment system is the online recruitment service for job-seeking people in the medical field, this system automates the company’s recruiting needs by getting medical candidates applications over the internet with less cost and time involved. The medical online recruitment can be application-based or web-based according to the need of employers to effectively and efficiently manage the recruitment application and hiring process.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Permanent Online Recruitment, Part Time Online Recruitment), Application (Healthcare Professionals, Paramedical Staffs, Medical Research, Pharmacy, Regulatory and Quality, Other), Platform (Web-based, Application-based)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Improvement in Software and Cloud-Based Medical Online Recruitment Systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Medical Online Recruitment

Market Growth Drivers: Rising Urbanisation and Population Across the World

With Growing Digitalisation and Changing Job Searching Process

Restraints: Increasing Number of Online Fraud Activities Associated with Medical Online Recruitment

Lack of Guarantee of Getting Recruited

Challenges: More Number of Market Players Leading to Intense Competition

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

