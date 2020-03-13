Medical Nutrition Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Medical Nutrition market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Medical Nutrition market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Medical Nutrition market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Medical Nutrition market.

Market Segmentation

By Nutrition Type

Parenteral

Enteral

Oral

By Product Type

Amino Acid Solutions

Multiple Vitamins and Antioxidants

Lipid Emulsions

Trace Elements

2C Bags

3C Bags

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Compounding Pharmacies

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Primary insights on the procurement and tender process in the global medical nutrition market

In European countries the procurement of parenterally administered medical nutrition is based on specific requirement. Hospitals purchase nutrition products from registered pharmacies based on requirement. Compounding of parenterally administered medical nutrition in compounding pharmacies in the U.S is performed mostly for amino acids and multivitamins. Overhead costs include all costs related to cleaning and disinfection, production material (caps, filling devices, needles, syringes, swabs, etc.), garments (sterile gloves, headwear, masks, and overshoes), equipment utilization, bacteriology controls, wrappings and PN order handling.

We have sourced the information from various secondary sources such as magazines, journals and newsletters to make this report more comprehensive and data driven. The other sources include data obtained from Industry Outlook, U.S. FDA, EMA, American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), The European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN). Macro-economic indicators such as nutrition industry outlook, spending on clinical nutrition, consumption patterns for parenteral nutrition products, and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers while top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each category.

We have adopted a systematic research approach while studying the global medical nutrition market. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct expert and industry interviews. We have also conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein primary and secondary research and Persistence Market Research analysis contribute to the final data. We have also analyzed the various companies’ annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and press releases to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints.

